OU basketball: Sooners' Umoja Gibson won't hire agent; will pursue NBA draft process, but maintains NCAA eligibility for potential return

Umoja Gibson

Senior guard Umoja Gibson during the second round NIT game against St. Bonaventure on March 20.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Senior Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson announced Friday via Twitter he plans to go through the 2022 NBA Draft process, but will not be hiring an agent in order to maintain his final year of NCAA eligibility.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein previously reported on March 28 that Gibson would explore professional options while keeping his option to return to Oklahoma. If retained, the Waco native would be an important piece  for OU coach Porter Moser after senior guard Elijah Harkless entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this week.

Gibson led the Sooners in scoring last season, averaging 13.3 points per game while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range.

“After much thought and consideration, I have chosen to not sign with an agent, but still go through the NBA Draft process,” Gibson wrote. “Fortunately, I will be keeping my NCAA eligibility throughout this process with the intent of coming back to Oklahoma.

“I intend to gain next level feedback from professionals. I thank you for your support and I look forward to what is to come.”

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU men's basketball. He previously covered OU men's gymnastics and wrestling.

