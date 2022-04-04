OU morning news: Women's gymnastics headed to NCAA Championships

 Skip to main content
Mayoral incumbent Breea Clark and former Norman Safety Manager Larry Heikkila will compete in a runoff election April 5. 

Breea Clark, Larry Heikkila make final cases to voters ahead of Norman mayoral runoff election

Ahead of the April 5 Norman mayoral runoff, Mayor Breea Clark and former Norman Safety Manager Larry Heikkila said they’re continuing strategies from the general election and working to engage more voters. The Feb. 8 general mayoral election included Clark and Heikkila, as well as Midway Deli owner Bob Thompson, local optometrist Nicole Kish and retired farmer Alice Stephenson-Leuck. Clark was the top earner, garnering 36.46 percent of the vote, and Heikkila received 32.01 percent of total votes, according to Cleveland County Election Board results.

Carly Woodard

Senior Carly Woodard during the NCAA regional finals against Arkansas, Minnesota and California on April 2.

Carly Woodard, Jordan Bowers lead Sooners to 12th consecutive NCAA Regional finals win; Karrie Thomas nears beam return

Carly Woodard and coach KJ Kindler embraced, both knowing the fifth-year senior gymnast’s 9.95 on beam had sealed Oklahoma’s 12th-straight NCAA Regional on Saturday night in Norman. Woodard effectively bookended the Sooners’ 198.250 performance, their second best of the season, only behind their 198.475 against then-No. 1 Michigan on March 4. Her 9.9 on floor jumpstarted a run of eight straight scores on floor and vault at or above 9.9, during which OU built a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Doing so at the Lloyd Noble Center was even more special.

Monday, April 4

Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL

Women's golf @ Red Raider Match Play — Lubbock, TX

Tuesday, April 5

Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Oral Roberts

Wednesday, April 6

6 p.m.: Softball vs. Tulsa

Thursday, April 7

6 p.m.: OU AMWHO: Coffee & Community — More information

Friday, April 8

4 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Iowa State — Ames, IA

5 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

6 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK

6 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

7 p.m.: Soccer @ North Texas — Denton, TX

Track and field @ Hurricane Alumni Invitational — Miami, FL

UPB Movies: Matrix Resurrections — More information

Saturday, April 9

2 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX

8 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK

Track and field @ Hurricane Alumni Invitational — Miami, FL

Rowing @ Ohio State Invite — Columbus, OH

