OU morning news: Women's gymnastics headed to NCAA Championships

Breea Clark, Larry Heikkila make final cases to voters ahead of Norman mayoral runoff election
Ahead of the April 5 Norman mayoral runoff, Mayor Breea Clark and former Norman Safety Manager Larry Heikkila said they’re continuing strategies from the general election and working to engage more voters. The Feb. 8 general mayoral election included Clark and Heikkila, as well as Midway Deli owner Bob Thompson, local optometrist Nicole Kish and retired farmer Alice Stephenson-Leuck. Clark was the top earner, garnering 36.46 percent of the vote, and Heikkila received 32.01 percent of total votes, according to Cleveland County Election Board results.
Carly Woodard and coach KJ Kindler embraced, both knowing the fifth-year senior gymnast’s 9.95 on beam had sealed Oklahoma’s 12th-straight NCAA Regional on Saturday night in Norman. Woodard effectively bookended the Sooners’ 198.250 performance, their second best of the season, only behind their 198.475 against then-No. 1 Michigan on March 4. Her 9.9 on floor jumpstarted a run of eight straight scores on floor and vault at or above 9.9, during which OU built a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Doing so at the Lloyd Noble Center was even more special.
Monday, April 4
Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL
Women's golf @ Red Raider Match Play — Lubbock, TX
Tuesday, April 5
Men's golf @ Calusa Cup — Naples, FL
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Oral Roberts
Wednesday, April 6
6 p.m.: Softball vs. Tulsa
Thursday, April 7
6 p.m.: OU AMWHO: Coffee & Community — More information
Friday, April 8
4 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Iowa State — Ames, IA
5 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX
6 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK
6 p.m.: Men's tennis @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX
7 p.m.: Soccer @ North Texas — Denton, TX
Track and field @ Hurricane Alumni Invitational — Miami, FL
UPB Movies: Matrix Resurrections — More information
Saturday, April 9
2 p.m.: Softball @ Texas Tech — Lubbock, TX
8 p.m.: Baseball @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK
Track and field @ Hurricane Alumni Invitational — Miami, FL
Rowing @ Ohio State Invite — Columbus, OH
If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.
