 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU basketball: Sooners assistant David Patrick finalizing deal to become Sacramento State head coach, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
David Patrick

Associate head coach David Patrick during the game against No. 9 Texas Tech on Feb. 9

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma associate head coach David Patrick is reportedly finalizing a deal to become Sacramento State's next head coach, per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Patrick arrived in Norman in 2021 with new head coach Porter Moser and shared associate head coach responsibilities with K.T Turner. He served as head coach at UC Riverside for two seasons and is a longtime assistant coach with stints at Arkansas, Nicholls State, Saint Mary’s College, LSU and TCU. 

Patrick also served in an administrative role with the Houston Rockets from 2010-12. Raised in Melbourne, Australia, he’s been an assistant coach for Australia’s national team since 2019. 

Oklahoma now has a second vacancy on its staff, as former director of basketball operations Mike Shepherd departed from the program in December.

Newsletters

Tags

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU men's basketball. He previously covered OU men's gymnastics and wrestling.

Load comments