OU basketball: Sooners assistant David Patrick finalizing deal to become Sacramento State head coach, per report

Oklahoma associate head coach David Patrick is reportedly finalizing a deal to become Sacramento State's next head coach, per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.
Sacramento State is finalizing a deal to hire Oklahoma assistant David Patrick, source told @stadium. Patrick has head coaching experience at UC Riverside. IMO, This is a home run hire by AD Mark Orr.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 2, 2022
Patrick arrived in Norman in 2021 with new head coach Porter Moser and shared associate head coach responsibilities with K.T Turner. He served as head coach at UC Riverside for two seasons and is a longtime assistant coach with stints at Arkansas, Nicholls State, Saint Mary’s College, LSU and TCU.
Patrick also served in an administrative role with the Houston Rockets from 2010-12. Raised in Melbourne, Australia, he’s been an assistant coach for Australia’s national team since 2019.
Oklahoma now has a second vacancy on its staff, as former director of basketball operations Mike Shepherd departed from the program in December.
