OU softball: Sooners overcome UAB's shifts; Hope Trautwein dominates in circle — 3 takeaways from 2-0 series finale win

No. 1 Oklahoma (32-0, 3-0 Big 12) defeated Alabama-Birmingham (20-13) 2-0 in Norman on Saturday afternoon.
Redshirt senior Hope Trautwein pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts and allowed just two hits on the day.
Offensively, OU tallied six hits, including two from sophomore utility Jayda Coleman and junior outfielder Rylie Boone. The Sooners’ two runs are tied for their lowest output this season.
Coleman smacked a solo shot to left field for Oklahoma’s first run of the game in the sixth inning. Redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam launched a homer to left center in the next at-bat to cap the scoring.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
Sooners struggle against shift
Head coach Patty Gasso had no idea what was coming.
After run-ruling the Blazers 11-1 on April 1, the Sooners’ offense looked primed to explode in a second weekend game. Previously, OU notched nine hits and hammered three home runs against UAB on Friday.
In the first inning of Friday’s contest, pitcher Olivia Valbak kept the ball down, forcing OU’s hitter to scoot back in the box. Ultimately, the strategy only held Oklahoma scoreless for the first inning, but it showed Blazers coach Joe Guthrie was willing to use trickery with the Sooners.
Guthrie added another wildcard on Saturday, regularly shifting an infielder out to left or right field depending on the handedness of Oklahoma’s hitters.
Notably, his plan kept OU’s bats in check for the majority of the game. The Sooners scattered only six hits, which were their third fewest in a game this season. Alabama-Birmingham also forced 16 combined ground outs and fly outs in the game.
Gasso was surprised at the irregular defensive setup, saying she hasn’t seen the shift used in college softball in years.
“Their shifts were tough and (right on),” Gasso said. “You can feel a little bit of frustration in our dugout. But they pitched right into us, and we fell into that trap. It's not something we have felt before, so honestly it was good for us to feel that.
"If we could do it over again, I think it might look a little bit different, but we weren't quite ready to see as much shifting as they did, and then the pitcher did a great job. ... It’s been a long time since I've seen a second baseman play left or right center field and still throw us out at first base.”
As more conference opponents loom, the shift could be a defensive strategy implemented against the Sooners more regularly.
“It'd be interesting to see if because people saw that it was somewhat successful,” Gasso said. “...I mean, they had it down. Their coach was giving signals between every pitch… So with a shift, it also can be beat, and we didn’t beat it much at all today. But, when it gets beat, it hurts and we've lived that as well.”
Elam, Coleman, Boone and Lyons flash depth
As Coleman rounded third base pumping her fist, Elam waited on deck for her next at-bat. Stepping into the box, the redshirt senior proceeded to blast a solo shot to left center.
While Oklahoma’s top home run hitters — redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo and sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings — went 0-for-5 at the plate, the Sooners third through five-hole hitters registered Oklahoma’s lone six hits in the game.
Coleman and Elam finished the game going 3-for-6, clobbering the decisive home runs. Notably, Coleman has been on a brief hot streak, smacking two homers in the past two games.
Despite taking the first 11 games to garner a home run, Coleman has registered an impressive .418 batting average, five home runs and 22 RBIs on the season.
Gasso noted the sophomore utility, like many hitters in the lineup, is finally overcoming the pressure she faced early in the season.
“l’ll tell you that there are a lot of athletes from last year who had tremendous numbers, and sometimes just try to chase those numbers,” Gasso said. That's where you could see some of our hitters off, and I think we're over that.”
Outside of Elam and Coleman, junior outfielder Rylie Boone and senior infielder Grace Lyons contributed three hits as Oklahoma’s third and sixth-hole hitters, respectively, in the game.
Lyons, much like Coleman, has been on a home run hot streak. In the past three games, Lyons has blasted four home runs, three of them coming against Wichita State on March 29 and the other being a walkoff grand slam during the first win against UAB on April 1.
Boone, while only tallying one home run this season, has excelled in limited action, producing 14 RBIs and a .429 batting average. In the two games against UAB, the junior outfielder garnered two RBIs and four hits.
As the season moves forward, Elam noted Oklahoma wants to stay focused in the batter’s box.
“We're always trying to be in attack mode,” Elam said, “Whether that's the first pitch of the game or the last. I think it just goes down to not trying too hard and continuing to be ourselves, whether we're run-ruling or whether we're in extra innings, that's something really special about this team.”
Trautwein anchoring pitching rotation
Trautwein, a right-handed North Texas transfer, has pitched in Oklahoma’s three lowest scoring games this season. In those appearances, Trautwein recorded 18 innings and struck out 29 batters.
Ultimately, the right-hander’s experience paid off for the Sooners again on Saturday, as she pitched a complete game two-hit shutout in the win. From the third to the seventh inning, the redshirt senior retired 12 straight batters.
Notably, Trautwein credits her experience at North Texas, which included a 21 strikeout perfect game, for preparing her for closing situations. Now, it's helping Trautwein ready for a likely first Women’s College World Series appearance after she missed postseason play for four years at North Texas.
“Experience helps a lot,” Trautwein said. “I mean, this is my fifth year, so I've seen a lot of softball, and it's just kind of being not rock for the defense and for the team knowing that I have their back and they're gonna have mine. So, experience says a lot.”
Next, the Sooners face Tulsa (12-20-1) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 in Norman.
