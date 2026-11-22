OU soccer lost to Xavier 3-2 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Xavier forward Maria Tapia opened up the game with the first goal 51 seconds into the game, assisted by sophomore forward Sara Parker. Xavier went up 2-0 quickly, , with fifth-year forward Regan Dancer finding the back of the net in the 12th minute,.
OU fought back and scored in the 15th minute with a goal from junior forward Kayla Keefer. Keefertied it up in the 63rd minute with her 22nd goal of the season.
Despite being able to tie the game, OU could not build momentum. Tapia delivered a goal in the 76th minute from a short corner kick, bringing Xavier up 3-2.
Following the loss, head coach Matt Mott reflected on the senior class and the team’s achievement of making the program’s first NCAA Tournament in 10 years.
“Great class, they changed the standard of our program, and we have been getting closer and closer to getting into this NCAA Tournament,” Mott said.“ It was awesome. Special group and group of players I definitely want to fight for.”