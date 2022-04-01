 Skip to main content
OU opens new, expanded Starbucks location in Oklahoma Memorial Union

New Starbucks Location

Students waited in line at the new Starbucks location in the Oklahoma Memorial Union on April 1. 

 Karoline Leonard/The Daily

The new and improved Starbucks opened this week in OU’s Oklahoma Memorial Union, replacing the ThinkTank study space across from the Union Market.

OU announced plans to expand Starbucks in January of 2020, and former Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith told The Daily at the time that the new location would offer an expanded drink menu and keep students in mind. The new location includes expanded seating options and tables for studying and dining. 

Students in the cafe agreed they appreciated the extra room, especially since the previous Starbucks had limited space to stand and sit. 

“It feels like a real coffee shop here,” environmental geology sophomore Jaylah Spence said. “We don’t have to get in and get out or fight for a spot in line or to stand.” 

Nick Armstrong, a freshman at OU, agreed, saying the original Starbucks did not have any room to sit after getting your food and drinks. Fine arts sophomore Isabella Elliott said she especially enjoyed the couches and tables because it allows her to do work with her classmates. 

Sisters nursing freshman Alyssa Gainer and psychology senior Maddy Gainer said they had been to the location almost every day since it opened, and they felt the service and aesthetic of the new cafe made it better than the original. 

“It was hard to cram in that small space, especially when they had really long lines,” Gainer said. “All the places to sit really add to the (location) and make it better.”

The new Starbucks is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the week. 

