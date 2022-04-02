OU baseball: Sooners defeat No. 8 Texas 4-2 in 2nd game of series at Globe Life Field in Arlington

Oklahoma (16-9, 3-2 Big 12) defeated No. 8 Texas (20-9, 2-3) 4-2 Saturday afternoon in a game that ran scoreless until the seventh inning to take the second of three games in the Red River series in Arlington.
Redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham, redshirt freshman infielder Cade Horton and freshman infielder Wallace Clark all tallied two hits in the game. Clark earned his first career start at third base on Saturday.
Redshirt sophomore right-hander David Sandlin started on the mound for the Sooners. Sandlin threw 56 of his 88 pitches for strikes, and struck out seven, while walking one and only allowing two hits through six innings of scoreless work.
In the seventh, Sandlin was relieved by graduate transfer right-hander Trevin Michael, who earned the win after pitching the final three innings. Michael gave up the first run of the game via a home run to Longhorns catcher Silas Ardoin in the seventh inning to give Texas a 1-0 lead.
The Sooners responded in the bottom of the frame, taking a 2-1 lead on a single by Graham to score Horton from third and Clark from second.
In his first appearance since suffering an elbow injury on May 13, redshirt sophomore Kendall Pettis pinch ran for redshirt sophomore outfielder Sebastian Orduno, who singled in the eighth. Pettis stole second and then scored on a throwing error by Ardoin to make it 3-1 Oklahoma.
Freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus singled up the middle later in the inning to score Horton from third and make it 4-1 Sooners.
Michael gave up a second home run to Ardoin in the ninth to make it a 4-2 Oklahoma lead. The pair of blasts was the silver lining for the Longhorns’ backstop, who couldn’t hold Oklahoma on the basepaths, allowing the Sooners to steal five bags during the game.
Despite a two-out wild pitch in the ninth that put the tying run on second base, Michael was aided by redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz, who made a diving catch in left field to end the ninth and cement Oklahoma’s victory.
OU looks to claim the series, returning for the game three rubber match against Texas at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 3 at Globe Life Field.
