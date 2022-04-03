OU baseball: Sooners fall to Texas 12-8, surrender 11 unanswered runs in rubber match of series

Oklahoma (16-10, 3-3 Big 12) fell to Texas (21-9, 3-3) 12-8 in the rubber match of its three-game series in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday afternoon.
Tied at seven in the ninth inning, redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway collided with redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz while making a routine fly ball catch to cause an error. Texas infielder Ivan Melendez ripped his first hit of the series up the middle to give the Longhorns their first lead of the game. OU allowed 11 unanswered runs after holding a 7-1 lead through six innings.
Redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a home run. Redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson added three of the Sooners’ 13 total hits.
Redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez earned the start for Oklahoma, striking out seven and allowing just one run on four hits and three walks across 5.1 innings.
Redshirt junior Ben Abram, freshman Keegan Allen, redshirt sophomore Javier Ramos and redshirt freshman Cade Horton pitched the remaining 3.2 innings, surrendering 11 runs and eight hits.
The Sooners took the lead in the first inning after redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz squeezed a bunt home to score Graham. Then, Graham scored his second run of the game on a balk by Texas pitcher Lucas Gordon in the third inning.
Redshirt sophomore outfielder Sebastian Orduno knocked an RBI single into left field that brought redshirt sophomore infielder Trent Brown home in the fourth inning. Later in the frame, Graham singled to plate Orduno.
Graham belted a three-run shot to left field for his third hit of the day to put the Sooners ahead 7-1 in the sixth inning,
https://twitter.com/OU_Baseball/status/1510699871950589958
The trio of Abram, Allen and Ramos allowed six runs on three hits and three walks in the seventh inning. Texas used two three-RBI home runs in the frame to tie the game at seven. Robertson added one final run for OU in the ninth inning as redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks singled to center field.
Next, the Sooners take on Oral Roberts in a standalone game at 6:30 p.m on April 5 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.