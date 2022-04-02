OU softball: Sooners defeat UAB 2-0 at home to complete 2-game sweep

No. 1 Oklahoma (32-0, 3-0 Big 12) defeated Alabama-Birmingham (20-13) 2-0 in Norman on Saturday afternoon.
Redshirt senior Hope Trautwein pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts. She allowed just two hits on the day.
Offensively, OU tallied six total hits, including two from sophomore outfielder Jayda Coleman and junior outfielder Rylie Boone. The Sooners’ two runs are tied for their lowest output this season.
Coleman smacked a solo shot to left field for Oklahoma’s first run of the game in the fifth inning. Redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam launched a homer to left center in the next at-bat.
Next, the Sooners face Tulsa (12-20-1) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 in Norman.
