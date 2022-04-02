OU women's gymnastics: No. 1 Sooners score 198.250; win NCAA regional, advance to semifinals in Fort Worth

No. 1 Oklahoma advanced to the NCAA semifinals by scoring a 198.250 and notching its 12th-straight NCAA Regional victory.
No. 8 Minnesota placed second with a 197.725, No. 9 California placed third with a 197.300 and Arkansas placed last with a 196.675. Minnesota will also advance to the semifinals.
The Sooners shot out to a lead on floor, as senior Carly Woodard, freshmen Danae Fletcher and Danielle Sievers posted a string of 9.9s. Then, freshman Jordan Bowers and junior Ragan Smith closed with 9.95s to give OU a 49.600 and a .050 lead over Minnesota.
Oklahoma continued its momentum on vault. Senior Allie Stern and sophomore Katherine LeVasseur opened the event with a pair of 9.9s. Bowers promptly posted her second 9.95 of the night, followed by a 9.875 from Sievers.
Senior Olivia Trautman then tallied the Sooners’ highest vault score with a 9.975. Her effort bolstered OU’s score to 99.200 and extended its lead to .375 over the Golden Gophers.
Sievers kicked off Oklahoma’s bars rotation with a 9.925. Her performance served as the Sooners’ best for the third rotation. LeVasseur and senior Karrie Thomas followed with a 9.875 and a 9.8, respectively. Uncharacteristically, Smith fell for an underwhelming 9.150.
However, Bowers, who scored at or above 9.9 on all of her six routines in the regional, and sophomore Audrey Davis matched with 9.9s to close the third rotation and bump the OU lead to .425 over Cal, which overtook Minnesota for second.
Sophomore Jenna Dunn kept Oklahoma’s momentum rolling on beam, leading off with a 9.9. Trautman put up a stellar 9.95, followed by a 9.825 from LeVasseur and a 9.875 from Davis.
Woodard then sealed OU’s victory with another 9.95 in her final performance at the Lloyd Noble Center. Smith added an exclamation point to Oklahoma’s victory with a 9.975 to finish the night.
The Sooners’ 198.250 final score marked their second best performance of the season, just behind their 198.475 against then-No. 1 Michigan on March 4. Minnesota rallied on floor with a 49.650 in the final rotation to retake the lead over Cal and clinch its spot in the NCAA semifinals.
The NCAA semifinals begin at 1 p.m. on April 14 in Fort Worth (ESPN2).
