OU prevailed against Texas A&M in a 28-7 win at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The Sooners (7-4, 5-3 SEC) are now 3-0 with Jason Witten as interim offensive coordinator after defeating the Aggies (4-7, 1-7). They secured their third win in a row in the last home game of 2026.
Here are five things to take away beyond the scoreboard:
Jason Witten continues to ace each test
Witten performed well in another test, with this one coming against a stronger defense.
OU’s offense recorded 421 total yards, including 152 on the ground, against Texas A&M. The Sooners recorded their highest yardage since Witten took over as offensive play-caller against a better defense than the previous two opponents, No. 20 Florida (7-4, 5-4) and No. 23 Mississippi (7-4, 4-4).
Texas A&M’s defense ranks No. 35 in opponent yards per game, No. 16 in opponent third down conversion rate and No. 11 in the nation in opponent red zone scoring rate. Florida ranks No. 60, No. 129 and No. 130, while Mississippi is No. 82, No. 120 and No. 34 in those areas.
Witten used the same winning formula against Texas A&M as he did against Florida and Mississippi. The offense devoured the clock on touchdown drives and utilized an array of options in the pass game.
Witten explained his approach to use different players for certain situations, including junior wide receiver Jacob Jordan on third down.
“As a coach you try to carve out roles for guys,” Witten said. “I think Jacob's got a really good understanding of coverage, particularly on third down, right? And defenses aren't just showing you one pitcher. I mean, they're changing it up, and so you're playing the odds. You're doing your film study. You're giving answers. OK, if they play this coverage, we're going to do this. If they play that coverage, we're going to do this. And he's smart, … and he's got elite quickness, finding ways to get the first down. … Same with Parker (Livingstone). They’re hungry; they want to learn it. I would say the same thing about Manny (Choice) and (Elijah Thomas) — their ability to create leverage and all of them have different strengths. And I think it's our job to try to put them in those situations to capitalize on what they do well.”
Resilient John Mateer
Fifth-year quarterback John Mateer has certainly faced punch after punch but has kept his chin up. That continued on Saturday.
Mateer turned over the ball twice in the first half, two momentum-halting plays with one being an interception in the end zone. However, he bounced back, recording three touchdowns in the second half without turning the ball over. He finished with 269 passing yards and four touchdowns.
His resiliency was encapsulated on his final touchdown, as he somersaulted into the end zone.
“That was obviously a fun play, …” Mateer said. “Almost got tripped and I knew I was getting in the end zone somehow. I didn't realize I'd be upside down, but it was awesome. I think it feels good, last play. It's a cool story.”
Sooners will miss Heinecke, Lewis
The Sooners are going to miss sixth-year linebacker Owen Heinecke and fifth-year linebacker Kip Lewis in 2027.
The linebacker tandem had another great game on Saturday. They each recorded eight tackles against the Aggies, tying for the most on the team. Against Mississippi, Lewis finished with a team-leading 14 tackles while Heinecke had nine tackles.
According to ESPN, Heinecke has 90 tackles on the season, while Lewis has 58. They both recorded at least 70 tackles in 2025, too.
The two held their postgame interview session together after their final game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Heinecke talked about their relationship and Lewis’ energy.
“Kip has been the biggest encourager, the best teammate that I think anyone could ask for,” Heinecke said. “I think we have both had similar stories where we kind of had to work our way up. Kip’s energy has never faltered through that. … It’s evident on game day just how much he loves this play. The closer we’ve gotten, I feel like the better we’ve played together. It’s definitely been a fun journey. (I’m) sad that it’s the last one on Owen Field, but we went out with a bang.”
Jonathan Hatton Jr. continuing to have an impact
Freshman running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. had another impactful performance against the Aggies.
Hatton had the most rushing yards out of any Sooner running back on Saturday. He finished with 33 rushing yards on just five carries, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. This performance comes after he recorded his first touchdown of his college career against Mississippi.
Hatton helped the team record 152 rushing yards against Texas A&M. Witten elaborated on Saturday’s run game success.
“That just goes to the player's mentality, …” Witten said. “That doesn't just show up on Saturday. I mean, I think every offensive coach would say, ‘Hey, let's run the football.’ Easier said than done, and it has to be important on Tuesday. It's going to be important on Wednesday. … Try to self-scout yourself to not be predictable in that and then the last part is just the strain and belief that it takes.”
Relentless defense
The Sooners had another dominant defensive performance, with this one coming against an inexperienced quarterback.
The Aggies started sophomore Brady Hart at quarterback, who had not started a college football game before Saturday. He finished with 131 passing yards, -21 rushing yards and one interception. He also had a 40% pass completion rate.
OU held Texas A&M to 185 total yards, the fewest by a Sooner opponent in conference play since 2017 (155 in a win at Kansas). The Aggies averaged just 3.6 yards per play on the night and 1.7 yards per rush.
Head coach Brent Venables said that his defense “smelled blood in the water.”
“They smelled blood in the water, if you will,” Venables said. “I’m not beating our chests, but I also need to affirm the readiness, the toughness, the juice, the energy, their ability and willingness to go compete.”