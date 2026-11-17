Meet the OU alum spearheading Teaming With Life Counseling in Norman. Licensed Counselor and Social Worker Mandy Mallory finds joy in meeting with local students and residents to help them traverse the tricky paths of life.
“My favorite part is definitely seeing growth,” Mallory said. “I get to see those lightbulbs, like when someone comes back and says, ‘I tried this different thing, and now I understand.’”
Mallory has worked with people in the prison system, survivors of domestic violence and victims of emotionally abusive relationships. She also worked with former colleague Ryan Fowler at Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services around 2015.
“She does understand it’s not one size fits all with mental health,” Fowler said. “I think that’s important. So what works for you may not work for me, and vice versa.”
Dr. Patrick Ellis, an integrative psychiatrist working in telehealth, has referred patients to Mallory. He said her ability to form relationships with her clients is what stands out.
“The most critical thing about quality therapy or counseling is the client-therapist relationship,” Ellis said. “There has to be a sense that ‘my therapist is compassionate, caring and really is someone that I can trust and open up to.’ With Mandy, it’s very clear very quickly upon meeting her how kind she is.”
Mallory has counseled parents, spouses and teens each going through their own healing and growth journeys.
“The thing about someone like Mandy is that she’s good in so many areas with her extra training and extra expertise,” Ellis said. “I’ve always gotten such good feedback from people about their experiences.”
Mallory said her father was a big role model in her life and career journey. He passed away when she was 16.
“He was just a very patient, very kind person,” Mallory said. “He was always understanding of others and very much encouraged me to find my path and to be able to take care of myself and depend on myself. That really shaped me when I started facing hard things.”
Teaming With Life Counseling strives to meet patients exactly where they are and create a safe space for sharing, healing and reflection.
“Let me help you find a place where you’re safe and understand this isn’t your fault,” Mallory said. “You can move on and you can heal.”
For more information about Teaming With Life Counseling, visit teamingwithlife.org or email mandy.m@teamingwithlife.org.