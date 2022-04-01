OU baseball: Sooners fall 7-1 to No. 8 Texas in 1st game of trio at Globe Life Field in Arlington

Oklahoma (15-9, 2-2 Big 12) fell to No. 8 Texas (20-8, 2-2) 7-1 on Friday evening in the first contest of a three game series in Arlington.
Redshirt sophomore pitcher Jake Bennett started on the mound for the Sooners. The left-hander struck out six through 5.2 innings of work, surrendering five runs — one unearned — on eight hits and one walk. He threw 60 of his 87 pitches for strikes.
Oklahoma claimed its first and only run of the game on a single by freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus to score redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson from second base and give the Sooners a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Bennett surrendered three runs to the Longhorns in the top of the third inning to put Texas in front 3-1. The Bixby native surrendered one more run in the top of the fourth inning to give Texas a 4-1 lead before redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks ended the inning with a throwdown to catch Longhorns infielder Mitchell Daly attempting to steal second base.
Bennett surrendered one unearned run in the top of the sixth inning due to an error by redshirt junior utility Diego Muniz to make it a 5-1 Longhorns lead. With two outs in the sixth inning, redshirt junior right-hander Ben Abram replaced Bennett. Abram recorded a pop out to end the inning before being relieved by redshirt junior Jaret Godman in the seventh.
Godman gave up one run in the eighth inning, making it a 6-1 Texas advantage. The right-hander struck out two through two innings of work before being relieved by redshirt junior right-hander Brett Squires in the ninth.
In his first pitching appearance at OU, Squires allowed the game’s only home run to extend the Longhorns’ lead to 7-1. Squires recorded his first strikeout and surrendered one walk in the ninth inning before getting Texas infielder Murphy Stehly to ground into a double play to end the inning.
The Sooners return for game two of the Red River rivalry series against Texas on at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at Globe Life Field
