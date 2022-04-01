OU softball: Sooners run rule UAB 11-1 in 5 innings in game 1 of 2-game stand

No. 1 Oklahoma (31-0, 3-0 Big 12) run-ruled Alabama-Birmingham (20-12) 11-1 in five innings in Norman on Friday evening.
Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl struck out three batters and allowed one run on three hits in four innings. Sophomore pitcher Nicole May relieved Bahl at the top of the fifth inning.
Sophomore utility Jayda Coleman, redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo and senior infielder Grace Lyons each launched a home run in the win.
Coleman knocked a two-run home run during the bottom of the second inning to score redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow. Alo then hit a solo shot over center field to give Oklahoma a 3-1 lead during the bottom third.
During the bottom of the fourth inning, Redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns scored after Alo was hit by a pitch. Then, junior outfielder Rylie Boone was plated following a catcher's interference.
In the bottom of the fifth, Boone smacked a two-RBI single that drove in junior catcher Kinzie Hansen and Coleman for a 7-1 lead. Lyons blasted a walk-off grand slam to cap off the Sooners 11-1 victory.
The Sooners will look forward to their second matchup against the Blazers at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 in Norman.
