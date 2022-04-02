OU men's gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners fall to No. 1 Stanford in MPSF Championship

No. 2 Oklahoma snapped its streak of nine consecutive victories in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship with a 424.250-417.200 loss to No. 1 Stanford on Saturday night.
Tonight was about 𝗳𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁.Oklahoma earns their highest score of the season with a 417.300, but falls to No. 1. Stanford in the MPSF Championship.#GymU pic.twitter.com/hypbtJkbWl— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) April 3, 2022
The Sooners placed second in the competition, outscoring No. 8 California and No. 13 Air Force. Freshman Fuzzy Benas placed second in the all-around with a 84.700. Fellow freshman Raydel Gamboa and senior captain Vitaliy Guimaraes tied for fourth with a pair of 83.100s.
Freshman Emre Dodanli got the Sooners started with a 14.300 on floor. Benas fed off that momentum with a career-high 14.700, immediately followed by a 14.450 from senior Spencer Goodell. Guimaraes nabbed a 14.050, capping a season high 71.400 on floor for the Sooners.
Junior Alan Camillus kicked OU off on pommel horse with a 13.450. Guimaraes and Gamboa then nabbed a 14.050 and 13.550, respectively. Sophomore Zach Nunez closed out the second rotation with a 14.200 to give the Sooners a 140.300 team score.
Competing on still rings in rotation three, Camillus and Guimaraes earned a pair of career-high 13.850s. Benas then continued his stellar showing with a 14.000 and Goodell tacked on a 13.550. Despite a hot start, the Sooners found themselves trailing the Cardinal 212.300-208.600 at the halfway mark.
Guimaraes helped the Sooners narrow their deficit by landing a season-high 14.550 on vault in the fourth rotation. Sophomore Daniel Simmons and senior Josh Corona followed with a 14.400 and 14.500, respectively. A 14.850 from Benas put OU within three points of the reigning national champions heading into the fifth rotation.
Goodell built off his solid showing by collecting a 13.650 on parallel bars. Guimaraes tallied a 13.700, immediately followed by a 13.900 from Gamboa. Benas capped the rotation with another strong 14.100 and OU entered the final rotation trailing 353.150-349.100.
The Sooners witnessed their chances at a 10th consecutive MPSF Championship slip when Guimaraes landed an underwhelming 12.900. Gamboa picked up the slack with a 14.100 and junior Jack Freeman collected a 14.150.
Unfortunately for the Sooners, it was too little too late as they suffered their second defeat of the season. Next, OU will compete in the NCAA Qualifier on April 15 in Norman.
