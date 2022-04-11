OU morning news: NPD investigates Saturday morning shooting

Norman police investigating shooting near Lindsey, Elm
There was a reported shooting on the corner of Lindsey Street and Elm Avenue Saturday morning, according to the Norman Police Department. According to the NPD, all involved parties have been accounted for, but an investigation is ongoing. OU issued an emergency alert at 11:31 a.m. that said there was a “reported law enforcement emergency” on Lindsey and Elm and it said to avoid the area. Another alert was issued at 11:56 a.m. saying the emergency was cleared and there was “no threat to campus” but to still avoid the area.
No. 1 Sooners demolish Texas Tech 21-0 in series finale, set new NCAA record for best start to season
No. 1 Oklahoma (36-0, 6-0 Big 12) run-ruled Texas Tech (19-19, 2-7 Big 12) 21-0 in five innings on Sunday, setting a new NCAA record for the longest win streak to open a Division I season. Collectively, the Sooners’ lineup rattled off 19 hits and clobbered seven home runs in the win. Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo led the way, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. Freshman right-handed pitcher Jordy Bahl pitched 2.2 innings, while striking out three batters and allowing no hits. Sophomore right-hander Nicole May relieved Bahl and pitched 2.1 innings, garnering two strikeouts to close the no hitter.
Monday, April 11
Women's golf @ The Bruzzy — Arlington, TX
Tuesday, April 12
6 p.m.: Baseball @ Texas Tech — Amarillo, TX
Women's golf @ The Bruzzy — Arlington, TX
Wednesday, April 13
7:30 p.m.: Student Playwriting Festival — More information
Thursday, April 14
12 p.m.: Women's gymnastics @ NCAA semifinal — Fort Worth, TX
4:30 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. Texas
6 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Pacific
Friday, April 15
1 & 7 p.m.: Men's gymnastics vs. NCAA qualifier
4 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK
6 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Lamar
Men's golf @ Thunderbird Collegiate — Tempe, AZ
Track and field vs. Sooner Invitational & Multi — Norman, OK
Saturday, April 16
11 a.m.: Baseball vs. Pacific
1 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX
5 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. TCU
6 p.m.: Men's gymnastics @ NCAA qualifier
Men's golf @ Thunderbird Collegiate — Tempe, AZ
Track and field vs. Sooner Invitational & Multi — Norman, OK
