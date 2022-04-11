 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU morning news: NPD investigates Saturday morning shooting

  • 0
OU Daily Newsletter
Norman Police

Norman Police on campus corner March 17.

Norman police investigating shooting near Lindsey, Elm

There was a reported shooting on the corner of Lindsey Street and Elm Avenue Saturday morning, according to the Norman Police Department. According to the NPD, all involved parties have been accounted for, but an investigation is ongoing. OU issued an emergency alert at 11:31 a.m. that said there was a “reported law enforcement emergency” on Lindsey and Elm and it said to avoid the area. Another alert was issued at 11:56 a.m. saying the emergency was cleared and there was “no threat to campus” but to still avoid the area.

Tiare Jennings

Sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings during the game against Wichita State on March 29.

No. 1 Sooners demolish Texas Tech 21-0 in series finale, set new NCAA record for best start to season

No. 1 Oklahoma (36-0, 6-0 Big 12) run-ruled Texas Tech (19-19, 2-7 Big 12) 21-0 in five innings on Sunday, setting a new NCAA record for the longest win streak to open a Division I season. Collectively, the Sooners’ lineup rattled off 19 hits and clobbered seven home runs in the win. Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo led the way, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. Freshman right-handed pitcher Jordy Bahl pitched 2.2 innings, while striking out three batters and allowing no hits. Sophomore right-hander Nicole May relieved Bahl and pitched 2.1 innings, garnering two strikeouts to close the no hitter.

Other sports:

OU football:

• Brent Venables emphasizes spring game importance; discusses Justin Harrington's return, defensive standouts

OU men's basketball:

• Sooners, Porter Moser add former Wofford forward Sam Godwin via NCAA Transfer Portal

OU softball:

• Sooners run-rule Texas Tech 11-0 in 2nd game of series

• No. 1 Sooners run-rule Texas Tech 11-0 in 5 innings, set new program record for best start to season

OU baseball:

• Sooners drop rubber match to No. 4 Oklahoma State 9-4 on the road

• Sooners collapse late, fall to Oklahoma State 8-7 in game 2 of road series

• Sooners take 1st game of Bedlam series, defeat No. 6 Oklahoma State 7-6 in Stillwater

• David Sandlin gears up for 1st Bedlam series; Wallace Clark emerging on infield

• Sooners' Cade Horton 'learned a lot' during season out due to injury, prepares to play in Bedlam series for 1st time

calendar header.jpg

Monday, April 11

Women's golf @ The Bruzzy — Arlington, TX

Tuesday, April 12

6 p.m.: Baseball @ Texas Tech — Amarillo, TX

Women's golf @ The Bruzzy — Arlington, TX

Wednesday, April 13

7:30 p.m.: Student Playwriting Festival — More information

Thursday, April 14

12 p.m.: Women's gymnastics @ NCAA semifinal — Fort Worth, TX

4:30 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. Texas

6 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Pacific

Friday, April 15

1 & 7 p.m.: Men's gymnastics vs. NCAA qualifier

4 p.m.: Women's tennis @ Oklahoma State — Stillwater, OK

6 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Lamar

Men's golf @ Thunderbird Collegiate — Tempe, AZ

Track and field vs. Sooner Invitational & Multi — Norman, OK

Saturday, April 16

11 a.m.: Baseball vs. Pacific

1 p.m.: Softball @ Texas — Austin, TX

5 p.m.: Men's tennis vs. TCU

6 p.m.: Men's gymnastics @ NCAA qualifier

Men's golf @ Thunderbird Collegiate — Tempe, AZ

Track and field vs. Sooner Invitational & Multi — Norman, OK

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

The OU Daily

The independent student voice of the University of Oklahoma since 1916

Makenna is the Engagement editor of the OU Daily. Responsible for social media scheduling and posts, the daily and weekly newsletters, and the OU Daily Tik Tok.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments