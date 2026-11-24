OU head coach Brent Venables addressed the media Tuesday following the Sooners’ dominant 28-7 victory over Texas A&M (4-7, 1-7 SEC). The No. 19 Sooners (7-4, 5-3) will face No. 24 Missouri (7-4, 4-4) next at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia on SEC Network.
Here are key takeaways:
John Mateer’s resilience
John Mateer has experienced an up-and-down tenure in Norman.
He kicked off his OU career on a high with an incredible performance against Michigan in 2025. However, he was brought back to earth with a hand injury last season. He has dealt with an offensive coordinator transition in 2026.
As interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten has taken over play-calling duties, Mateer's season has shifted.
“He’s a great example (of) somebody that (perseveres), …” Venables said. “Fails in front of the world and it's easy to cast stones and make assumptions and label a guy this or that. What a great example of a guy that has tightened his jaw and has decided to be better and focus on things that he can control and not let the opinions of others put him in a bad place. (He just fights) back. (He digs) in and fights.”
The streak was Mateer started out the season as a turnover machine but has turned it around. He had nine turnovers in the first eight games of the season before going on a four-game streak of no turnovers. He broke the streak against the Aggies, having a fumble and an interception in the first half. But he showed resilience, finishing the game with 269 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Newbauer, Bentley's statues heading into 2027 season
With Mateer soon to be finishing his fifth year of eligibility, the starting quarterback spot will be up for grabs.
Junior Whitt Newbauer and freshman Bowe Bentley are in consideration for the starting job in 2027, according to Venables.
Bentley committed to OU in 2025 as a four-star recruit out of Celina, Texas, and Newbauer transferred to the Sooners before last season. He played only two games in 2025 but totaled 1,398 passing with a 56.4% completion percentage in nine games with Mercer in 2024.
“Certainly, there's a chance for that,” Venables said. “(They) had a good offseason. You get the practice reps that they share. We've tried to take some things off of John during the course of the week. Just to be smart with his arm. So they've been able (to get) even more reps than what you would normally get, and they've done some really good things.”
Venables expanded on their development.
“I've seen them grow, mature in every area that you would guess,” Venables said. “Just understanding of what we do, timeliness of things, decision making, leadership, all of those things. (I) feel really good about them.”
Venables says Beers 'might be the MVP’
Venables praised sixth-year tight end Rocky Beers on Tuesday.
He was not named a finalist for the Mackey award, given to college football’s best college tight end. Venables recognized his deep impact despite not being considered for the award.
“He's one of the best players in our locker room (and) might be the MVP,” Venables said. “He's a guy that can do it all.”
Against the Aggies last Saturday, Beers recorded seven receptions for 69 yards and a score. Across the season, Beers has been one of Mateer's most reliable options 626 yards and five touchdowns through 11 starts.
Venables praised Beers’ approach.
“Just tremendous competitive endurance, great great toughness. Always smiling. Again his mileage every day at practice. I don't know how he does it,” Venables said. “He's been an absolute joy to coach. Same guy every day. Loves his teammates. Loves his coaches. Loves his opportunity here. Just been a ton of fun. High, high achiever.”
Venables also mentioned Beers' attention from NFL scouts.
“NFL guys come through there, (and) they all rave about him,” Venables said. “He stands out to everybody … because of his playmaking, his instincts, his toughness, his competitive edge that he shows up with.”
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel.