OU baseball: Sooners' Cade Horton 'learned a lot' during season out due to injury, prepares to play in Bedlam series for 1st time

The road to the 2022 season was difficult for Cade Horton.
After being sidelined for the entirety of the 2021 season with an arm injury that necessitated Tommy John surgery, Horton redshirted his freshman year to his dismay and his team’s. Ultimately, his contributions to the team came off of the field.
“I learned a lot about myself and how the game is played. I think it was a really cool opportunity just to see how big of an impact bench players play,” Horton said. “Guys will come off the field after a bad at-bat or an error and they look for the bench players to pick them up, get them next time. It was really cool being able to do that last year.”
Coming into his freshman year, Horton was set to play a prominent role on the mound and at the plate for the Sooners. Finally, after rehabbing, that opportunity presented itself when he was inserted into the lineup for the 2022 season opener against Auburn on Feb. 18.
However, Horton started his career slowly on offense, failing to record his first collegiate hit in three games at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington. But, sticking to the approach of separating balls and strikes taught by head coach Skip Johnson, he grabbed career hits one and two on Feb. 22 against Wichita State.
“I think that's the most exciting thing in baseball, or in coaching or teaching or anything else,” Johnson said, “Is watching those guys achieve something that you've been practicing in a performance.”
Since then, Horton has batted .250, garnering 24 hits and 13 RBIs in 96 at-bats. His lone home run thus far came against Air Force on Mar. 16 when he belted a solo shot in the eighth inning to put OU up 8-5. The run proved to be the deciding factor as Air Force added two runs in the ninth, but was unable to score the tying run.
After being cleared to pitch prior to Oklahoma’s Big 12 opening series against Baylor from Mar. 23-25, Horton finally got his opportunity on Mar. 29 against rival Oklahoma State. Johnson recalled Horton’s frustration around the time of a similar nonconference Bedlam matchup last season.
“I remember us playing that game last year and he sat behind me on the bus, and he looked out the window all night long,” Johnson said last week. “It burned something in his soul, like it meant something to him.”
After the disappointment of not playing the year before, the Norman native got the better of the Cowboys in 2022’s standalone game in Tulsa, notching his first collegiate strikeout while not allowing a hit in an important scoreless ninth inning.
His second pitching appearance, however, was not as fulfilling. As he came into the series finale against Texas on April 3 to relieve redshirt sophomore Javier Ramos in the ninth inning, Horton hit the first batter he faced and allowed three hits as the Longhorns stole the series.
Despite the loss, the Sooners retaliated with a 8-2 win over Oral Roberts on Apr. 5 and now look ahead to another rivalry weekend, this time to rematch Oklahoma State in a three-game conference series in Stillwater.
Much like the team, Horton is looking forward to replicating the success he had against Oklahoma State the first time around and rebounding from his struggles against Texas.
“Yeah, I think we've had good energy, despite the loss on Sunday,” Horton said. “The biggest thing is we're using the Sunday game as a learning experience. We'll find ourselves in that situation again sometime throughout the course of the year and just to not let things unravel like they did is the biggest thing for us."
