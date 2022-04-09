 Skip to main content
Norman police investigating shooting near Lindsey, Elm

  Updated
  • 0
Norman Police

Norman Police on campus corner March 17.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

There was a reported shooting on the corner of Lindsey Street and Elm Avenue Saturday morning, according to the Norman Police Department

According to the NPD, all involved parties have been accounted for, but an investigation is ongoing.

OU issued an emergency alert at 11:31 a.m. that said there was a “reported law enforcement emergency” on Lindsey and Elm and it said to avoid the area. 

Another alert was issued at 11:56 a.m. saying the emergency was cleared and there was “no threat to campus” but to still avoid the area.

