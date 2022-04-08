 Skip to main content
OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Texas Tech 11-0 in 5 innings, set new program record for best start to season

  • Updated
  • 0
Jocelyn Alo

Senior Jocelyn Alo during the game against Baylor on March 26th 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (34-0, 4-0 Big 12) run-ruled Texas Tech (19-17, 2-5 Big 12) 11-0 in five innings on Friday evening, establishing a new program record for best start to a season.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Jordy Bahl pitched five innings in a shutout, while striking out five batters and allowing two hits.

Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo went 3-for-3, blasting three home runs and scattering four RBIs. Alongside Alo, senior infielder Grace Lyons tallied two home runs and sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings smacked one.

In the first inning, Alo scored the first run of the game after sophomore utility Jayda Coleman  walked with the bases loaded. Alo then smacked a two-run home run in the second inning that scored redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns.

Lyons and Alo then launched solo shots in the third and fourth innings, respectively.

Oklahoma scored six runs in the fifth inning to give it a 11-0 lead. First, Lyons hammered a solo shot to left field. Then, sophomore utility Alyssa Brito slapped an RBI single to drive in junior outfielder Rylie Boone.

Next, Jennings clubbed a three-run home run that drove in Brito and Johns. To cap off the inning, Alo clobbered a solo homer to left field.

Next, the Sooners will face off against the Red Raiders for the second game of their series at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 in Lubbock. 

