Norman City Council rejected a request to lift a 55 and older age requirement at a senior housing complex, passed an immigration resolution and approved three items allowing for a student housing development in south Norman during a seven-hour regular meeting Tuesday night.
Immigration resolution
The news: Council passed a resolution supporting Norman’s immigrant population and the fair treatment of all residents.
Under the resolution, city staff is required to provide a range of immigration-related information on city websites. This includes language learning resources, instructions for filing a complaint with the Norman Human Rights Commission and contact information for local consulates.
The resolution also encourages all residents, regardless of immigration status, to report crimes to the Norman Police Department and reaffirms Norman’s commitment to shielding residents from discrimination and profiling.
Ward 4 Councilmember Helen Grant is the primary author of the resolution, which took more than a year to draft. The resolution was discussed at a Nov. 3 study session alongside an alternative resolution proposed by Ward 3 Councilmember Robert Bruce. This resolution, which focused primarily on the rule of law and the importance of contacting NPD regardless of immigration status, did not make it onto Tuesday’s agenda.
What they’re saying: Ward 6 Councilmember Kyle Steele expressed support for creating an immigration resources page on the city website.
“It's a repository for information, and just an easy way where you could reference available resources that you could find elsewhere,” Steele said.
Bruce raised concerns that passing the resolution could suggest that Norman supports illegal immigration.
“So, for this resolution, it includes unlawful residents, unlawful immigrants,” Bruce said. “I really don't know why we're giving instruction or guidance, the city of Norman, related to unlawful immigration.”
Ward 5 Councilmember Trey Kirby shared his concerns that current immigration enforcement efforts are harming immigrants who are present in Norman lawfully.
“We also have a friend, coworker, who is legal, and [federal immigration officials] did pick him up,” Kirby said. “He was freshly married. He ended up in Texas and then California. I think it was something around $30,000 to get him back here... He still has none of his paperwork back and has no clue which direction to go.
“If an ordinance like this helps people like that move forward in life, then I'm willing to find another way to address those who might not be here with permission.”
The vote: Council passed the resolution 8-1, with Bruce voting in opposition.
The Retreat at Norman
The news: Council narrowly approved three items allowing for the development of a student housing complex at the intersection of Highway 9 and 12th Avenue Southeast.
Council approved a preliminary plat for the development, known as The Retreat at Norman. The plat calls for the construction of 30 buildings containing a total of 190 units.
Additionally, council placed the 20-acre property in a planned unit development, removing its rural agricultural zoning designation. Council also amended the development’s land use designation to urban medium, which generally features medium-density housing along arterial roads, according to the AIM Norman land use plan. The lot was previously designated for very high-density transit-oriented development due to its proximity to the BNSF rail easement, where ONE Transit hopes to begin operating a commuter rail line between Norman, Oklahoma City and Edmond.
What they’re saying: Ward 7 Councilmember Kimberly Blodgett asked how the proposed development would affect traffic, saying she’d already heard concerns from nearby residents.
“The primary access is going to be to the south to Campus Crest Drive,” said Michael Hofener, president of Traffic Engineering Consultants. “That intersection does end up passing traffic signal warrants by 2035… It's the background growth that's actually kind of pushing it over that warrant.”
Hofener also said the Oklahoma Department of Transportation is planning improvements to Highway 9, so “Our recommendation was to wait for the ODOT project to come in to address [related highway traffic].”
Steele asked if the city has done any traffic studies along Highway 9 or Campus Crest Drive for this project.
“We do monitor this area; We’re watching it and trying to determine what may be necessary for future projects in this area,” Scott Sturtz, director of public works, said. “This drive off of 13th Place is one we know if there is future growth in this area that could easily meet warrants for a traffic signal.”
The vote: Council approved all three items in separate 5-4 votes. Ward 2 Councilmember Jacy Deck, Grant, Mayor Stephen Tyler Holman and Blodgett voted against each item.
Sage at Cobblestone Creek age restrictions
The news: Council rejected a request to lift the 55 and older age requirement at luxury housing complex Sage at Cobblestone Creek.
The 168-unit facility opened in 2023 following several years of construction delays, according to Jay Rippeto, CEO of Juniper Investment Group. Originally designated a senior housing complex, Sage at Cobblestone Creek has struggled to attract residents; occupancy has hovered below 60% for more than two years, according to Rippeto.
Federal laws governing senior housing require 80% of units to be reserved for residents 55 and older. The owners of Sage at Cobblestone Creek, Juniper Investment Group, argued that removing this designation would help them attract residents of all ages. Currently, just 2 residents under 55 live at the complex.
Residents said lifting age restrictions would be harmful, stating that many picked the facility because it is a senior housing complex. They also argued that the proposed changes would not resolve financial challenges related to the property.
What they’re saying: Blodgettasked whether the property might become student housing if council removed the senior housing designation.
Sage at Cobblestone Creek would only accept “a full-time student who also has income where they qualify on their own without a parent guarantee,” Rippeto said.
Steele questioned how removing age restrictions would raise occupancy rates if the property is already struggling to draw younger residents permitted under federal rules.
“It’s a very difficult challenge to get a diversified demographic to walk through that door when it's marketed, and forced to be marketed, in one way,” Rippeto said.
Bruce said removing age restrictions could add housing options for younger Norman residents.
“If I'm in the professional category and I'm the PhD type… I'm going to a quiet place where I can focus on my skill set and ramp up fast, and yet be close to the university,” Bruce said. “So I'm thinking, why not?”
The vote: Council rejected the ordinance 7-2, with Bruce and Ward 8 Councilmember Scott Dixon voting in favor.
This story was edited by Spencer Windholz and Audrey McClour.