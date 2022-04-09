OU softball: Sooners run-rule Texas Tech 11-0 in 2nd game of series

No. 1 Oklahoma (35-0, 5-0 Big 12) run-ruled Texas Tech (19-18, 2-6 Big 12) 11-0 in five innings in Lubbock on Saturday.
With the performance, the Sooners tied the NCAA record for best start to a season.
Redshirt senior right-hander Hope Trautwein tossed five scoreless innings and tallied seven strikeouts while allowing only one hit. Junior outfielder Rylie Boone led the way for OU offensively, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Oklahoma scored its first run in the second inning when senior infielder Grace Lyons hit a solo home run. The Sooners had two runners in scoring position with no outs but were unable to add another run in the inning.
In the third, junior catcher Kinzie Hansen smashed a home run to left field and Boone slapped an RBI single to give OU a 3-0 lead.
Sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings clubbed the Sooners third homer of the game in the fourth inning, followed by a three-RBI double from sophomore utility Jayda Coleman.
Senior utility Grace Green added a three-run home run in the top of the fifth.
OU will wrap up its weekend series against the Red Raiders at 12 p.m. on Sunday.
