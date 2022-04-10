OU baseball: Sooners collapse late, fall to Oklahoma State 8-7 in game 2 of road series

Oklahoma (18-11, 4-3 Big 12) fell to No. 4 Oklahoma State (22-9, 6-2) 8-7 on Saturday.
The Sooners surrendered five unanswered runs after taking a 7-3 lead in the seventh inning. The Cowboys won after redshirt senior relief pitcher Trevin Michael threw a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth.
Redshirt sophomore pitcher David Sandlin allowed three runs on five hits and three walks through four innings. Sandlin was relieved by redshirt junior right-hander Griffin Miller in the fifth inning.
Oklahoma State claimed the first run of the game on a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Sandlin surrendered two more runs in the bottom of the second inning to extend the Cowboys’ lead to 3-0.
The Sooners answered in the third inning with a single by redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway to score freshman infielders Jackson Nicklaus and Wallace Clark. Later in the inning, sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks plated redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson to tie the game at three.
Miller allowed one walk and hit one batter before being relieved by sophomore right-hander Carson Atwood in the fifth inning with no outs.
Atwood kept the game tied at three through one inning before being relieved by sophomore left-hander Carter Campbell in the sixth.
The Sooners took the lead on a wild pitch by Cowboys reliever Bayden Root in the seventh inning. OU plated two more runs in the seventh after redshirt sophomore Peyton Graham and Tredaway notched RBIs.
The Sooners capped off a four-run seventh inning with a score off an OSU fielding error.
Campbell surrendered a solo homer in the seventh inning before being replaced by redshirt freshman Cade Horton.
Horton gave up a two-run home run in the eighth inning to tie the game at seven, and was relieved in the ninth inning by graduate transfer right-hander Trevin Michael.
A wild pitch by Michael allowed Oklahoma State to run to score the game-winning run in the ninth inning.
The Sooners return for the rubber match of the series at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
