 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU softball: No. 1 Sooners demolish Texas Tech 21-0 in series finale, set new NCAA record for best start to season

  • Updated
  • 0
Tiare Jennings

Sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings during the game against Wichita State on March 29.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (36-0, 6-0 Big 12) run-ruled Texas Tech (19-19, 2-7 Big 12) 21-0 in five innings on Sunday, setting a new NCAA record for the longest win streak to open a Division I season.

Collectively, the Sooners’ lineup rattled off 19 hits and clobbered seven home runs in the win. Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo led the way, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Jordy Bahl pitched 2.2 innings, while striking out three batters and allowing no hits. Sophomore right-hander Nicole May relieved Bahl and pitched 2.1 innings, garnering two strikeouts to close the no hitter.

In the top of the first inning, junior catcher Kinzie Hansen blasted a two-run home run to center field that scored Alo for a 2-0 lead. Soon after, senior infielder Grace Lyons smashed a solo home run to left field for another run before junior outfielder Rylie Boone roped an RBI double to plate sophomore utility Jayda Coleman.

To cap the Sooners’ six-run first inning, Boone scored on an error committed at second base, and sophomore utility Alyssa Brito slapped an RBI double that drove in redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns.

During the top of the second inning, Boone lined a two-RBI single to plate Coleman and Lyons, while Johns clubbed a two-run homer to left field to score Boone. 

Brito followed with another solo home run, then Alo clobbered her first home run of the day to score sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings. Alo’s two-run blast finished OU’s seven-run second inning and gave it a 13-0 lead.

In the top of the third, Coleman grounded out to second base, which scored Lyons. Then, in the top of the fourth, freshman utility Sophia Nugent doubled to left field and scored Jennings. Lyons added to the lead with a groundout to third base that scored Alo and made it 16-0.

The Sooners finished the game with five runs in the fifth inning. Jennings clobbered a grand slam and Alo launched her second home run to put the Sooners on top 21-0.

Next, Oklahoma will face off against No. 19 Texas (30-10-1, 6-0) at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 in Austin.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments