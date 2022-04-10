OU baseball: Sooners drop rubber match to No. 4 Oklahoma State 9-4 on the road

Oklahoma (18-12, 4-5 Big 12) fell to No. 4 Oklahoma State (23-9, 7-2) 9-4 in the Bedlam series rubber match on in Stillwater on Sunday
Redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez started and allowed five runs on 11 hits in 3.2 innings of work. The left-hander also struck out three batters and issued no walks.
Redshirt sophomore Javier Ramos, redshirt junior Ben Abram, sophomore Carter Campbell and freshman Colton Sundloff pitched the final 4.1 innings. The group allowed four runs on four hits.
The Sooners only produced seven hits, with four of those coming from redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham and redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway. The pair combined for three RBIs.
Martinez surrendered a three-run home run to left field in the second inning to put the Sooners down early.
A four-hit fourth inning by the Cowboys produced two more runs. With Ramos now pitching in relief for Martinez, OSU tallied another run in the fifth on a wild pitch to go ahead 6-0.
OSU added two more runs in the sixth inning with an RBI single and a fielder's choice RBI with Abram on the mound.
OU scored its first run after redshirt freshman infielder Cade Horton scored off an error hit by redshirt sophomore utility Trent Brown. Then, Brown scored on a Graham groundout.
With two outs, freshman infielder Jackson Nicklaus cut the Cowboys’ lead to 8-3 when he reached home on a single by Tredaway in the same frame.
Oklahoma State added another run in the eighth inning on an RBI single to right field.
Graham knocked his eighth home run of the year and the team’s first of the series in the ninth inning.
Eighth home run of the season for Peyton Graham#Sooners | #LaunchPad pic.twitter.com/AskSDkpDo6— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 10, 2022
Next, Oklahoma is set to face No. 5-ranked Texas Tech at 6 p.m. on April 12 in Amarillo, Texas.
