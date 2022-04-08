OU baseball: David Sandlin gears up for 1st Bedlam series; Wallace Clark emerging on infield

Oklahoma (16-10, 3-3 Big 12) next heads to Stillwater for a three game Bedlam series against No. 6 Oklahoma State (21-8, 5-1) this weekend.
The Sooners will look to keep the Cowboys from opening an extensive winning streak, after Oklahoma State notched a 5-3 victory against Wichita on Tuesday. Oklahoma looks to add to its win streak coming off its own Tuesday win, an 8-2 victory against Oral Roberts.
Here are three things to know ahead of the upcoming weekend Bedlam series:
Pettis still available to run, not cleared to hit
Redshirt sophomore outfielder Kendall Pettis made his first appearance since suffering an elbow injury on March 13 as a pinch runner in Oklahoma’s April 2 victory over Texas.
Pettis wasted no time making an impact in his first game back, stealing second almost immediately after he was put on.
“Kendall is really dynamic,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. “He almost went first to third on a single to left, so we know how dynamic he is. ... He’s still got room to grow even though he’s hurt.”
While Pettis has been cleared to serve as a pinch runner — and a rather successful one based on his Texas performance — he still has yet to be cleared to hit.
Despite not being able to help the Sooners at the plate, Pettis has made sure to keep his fielding up to expectations while awaiting the all-clear.
“He’s taken fly balls the last couple of days, early work Tuesday to yesterday’s practice,” Jonson said.
Sandlin’s first Bedlam
In his last two outings, redshirt sophomore right-hander David Sandlin has allowed eight hits — two of them for extra bases — three runs and struck out 10 batters through a combined 11 innings.
Sandlin’s command on the mound has been a key part of the Sooners' pitching staff and something the team will be relying on as it gets further into the season.
“For me, pitching wise, it’s a lot about repeating the feel rather than repeating mechanics,” Sandlin said Thursday. “If I can get that feeling like I have the last two weeks, like certain cues throughout my throwing motion, that makes all the difference.”
Sandlin is very familiar with the Bedlam rivalry as an Owasso native. After spending the 2021 season at Eastern Oklahoma State College, this will be the right-hander’s first Bedlam series with the Sooners, which he is excited for.
“Growing up watching this, whether it be football, basketball or baseball my whole life, being able to finally be a part of it is a dream come true for sure,” Sandlin said.
Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State on March 29 in a standalone nonconference game 7-6, giving Sandlin a hint at what was to come even though he didn’t pitch that day.
“I feel like it was kind of a taste,” Sandlin said. “I think it’s going to be a big stepping stone for the rest of the season against another good team and a hostile environment.”
Sandlin is backed by a strong defense, including redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham, redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks and redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway.
“It’s another level of comfort on the mound,” Sandlin said. “Knowing that guys like (Graham) or the whole lineup, Tredaway just adding those runs makes you more comfortable.”
Clark emerging on infield
Freshman infielder Wallace Clark is set to experience his first Bedlam series as a Sooner come Friday evening, almost a month after he got his first start on March 15 against Air Force.
As a Tulsa native, Clark understands the weight the rivalry series carries for the team, and received a positive introduction to Bedlam in the Sooners’ 7-6 standalone nonconference victory on March 29.
Clark’s eye at the plate makes him a tough out for any pitcher that faces him, requiring them to work for it.
“He had some really high level at bats in Saturday and Sunday’s games, and really in Tuesday’s game,” Johnson said of Clark’s recent performances against Texas and ORU.
Clark is hitting .250 on the year and boasts a .471 on base percentage through his seven games and four starts, drawing four walks and scoring three runs with three hits. In his last two games, Clark has scored two runs, been walked twice and tallied one hit and a stolen base.
“He’s not going to go out and hit 20 home runs,” Johnson said. “He’s got to be a guy that his identity is to bunt, run (and) have quality at bats. ... He’s gotten a lot better as we’ve gone through this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.