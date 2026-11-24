OU Food Pantry's general staff had no idea they would hear a plan to potentially downsize the organization’s space when sitting down for a Thanksgiving potluck Thursday night.
Exactly a week before the dinner, the food pantry executive committee learned OU Student Affairs is in talks to move the pantry to a property on Elm Avenue, purchased by the university in September. The move could effectively cut the pantry’s space in half if plans are finalized.
According to Carson Browning, OU Food Pantry student director, the pantry currently has access to approximately 9,500 square feet of space in the Cate Center main building. He said the location on Elm Avenue is approximately 4,300 square feet.
Browning felt “gutted” hearing the food pantry may be moving to the smaller Elm property.
“We're very hurt that nobody from Student Affairs told us as students, and they said that … they felt like they had the right to, (due to) privacy reasons that this building was still being purchased, all these things,” Browning said.
Ann Schafer, director of the Office of Advocacy and Education, announced to the food pantry’s general staff that relocation was being considered at the Thursday gathering.
“The fact is that our partners in facilities have been trying to identify a space for the food pantry,” Schafer said. “We know that we have a growing freshman class. Once upon a time, Cate Main was a food hall. … So we have been trying to identify a space, maybe a more permanent space for the food pantry."
The university confirmed in a statement sent to OU Daily Thursday evening it is exploring the return of dining services to the Cate Center main building to provide more food options to the growing student population and, in turn, is assessing the newly acquired Elm property to see what improvements need to be made before the pantry’s potential move.
The university emphasized that no plans have been finalized and the building is still being assessed to determine what improvements and operational arrangements need to be made, if the pantry moves in. Browning said he has been told the move is “for sure happening.”
Food pantry staff members, several of whom are also campus tour guides, said moving the pantry to the Elm property would remove it from the “heart of campus,” where prospective students and first-years frequently pass by it.
“Every single student that tours OU passes the food pantry on their tour, and we love that because it breaks down the stigma of what a food pantry is,” Browning said. “It's in the center of campus. Almost every single freshman passes that food pantry every single day.”
Emma Reilly, the OU Food Pantry's associate director of operations and a campus tour guide, felt the relocation would prevent first-years from finding volunteer opportunities and community through the food pantry.
"It's just kind of disheartening to know that we might not be able to get to talk about it on a tour route, or students, especially freshmen, will not get to walk past the food pantry," Reilly said. "It's something that has truly transformed my time here at OU. Everything that I've done at OU, I give thanks to the food pantry because it started my involvement."
Browning said he felt the food pantry didn’t have a voice in the discussion to move the location of the pantry.
“I feel like I get new information on this every single day, and there's been a lot of back and forth, …” Browning said. “We want to be at the decision table because nobody except us are the ones at the food pantry every single week. We know the clients. We know who we serve.”
In the university’s statement to the Daily, it wrote the move is still in the early stages of discussions with stakeholders and pantry leadership about the pantry’s operational needs and how to best support the service.
After Schafer's announcement, food pantry staff members shared concerns that the new space would not be able to accommodate the services they offer. Schafer said that OU has been trying to identify a permanent location for the food pantry, and that the Elm property is still being evaluated.
"This space has always been on loan to us. This is food services and operations’ space. … Right now, the building that was purchased was purchased with the intent for it to be the food pantry," Schafer said.
Currently, the food pantry offers supplemental food assistance, pre-packaged meals, a menstrual product pantry, fresh produce and a clothing closet. One of its newest initiatives is the coffee counter, which opened last semester with the intention of making the food pantry a more welcoming space.
According to Browning, the food pantry executive committee predicts the relocation wouldn't be able to accommodate these services, and that the amount of fresh produce, dairy and protein offered would be cut in half.
In its current facility, the food pantry has access to walk-in freezers, cold storage and a loading dock, which are not currently available at the Elm property.
According to Browning, the food pantry serves around 450 clients each week, with 35% of clients being staff or faculty, and over 60% of student clients being international students.
Browning said he believes the move would impact the number of clients who come to the food pantry, based on past patterns.
"On weeks that we don't have 100% of the produce order that we usually have, some of the clients fall off, and then we want to make sure we always have the food that we have because that affects the number of clients (who) come," Browning said.
If relocated, Browning also worries about the amount of storage space the new property would have. During the last annual Red River Food Fight, its largest donation drive, the food pantry held 33,000 pounds of food, which completely filled its current storage. With half the amount of space available, the food pantry would be unable to accommodate donation drives of that size, Browning said.
In 2022, the food pantry announced its move from 1113 Elm Ave. to its current space at 333 Cate Center Dr. When the move was announced, Audrey Williams, the pantry’s associate director of development at the time, said the location would be the “perfect” space because of its size and location on campus.
This story was edited by Audrey McClour. Sophie Hemker copy edited this story.