OU basketball: Sooners, Porter Moser add former Wofford forward Sam Godwin via NCAA Tansfer Portal

Former Wofford forward Sam Godwin is transferring to Oklahoma, he announced via Instagram on Saturday.
We can't wait to watch former SaberCat Sensation @SamGodwin__ next fall in Norman. #SaberCatProud pic.twitter.com/YXoFR7p5TQ— SouthmooreBasketball (@SouthmooreHoops) April 9, 2022
The 6-foot-9 sophomore averaged 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for the Terriers last season. Godwin was also named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team in 2020-21 by the league's coaches.
Prior to his college career, Godwin led Southmoore High School in Moore to the Class 6A state tournament semifinals in 2019-20 before earning Oklahoma All-State honors in 2020-21.
The Moore native is coach Porter Moser’s first portal acquisition of the offseason. Just two Sooners have entered the portal so far — freshman guard Alston Mason, and according to a post by Verbal Commits, junior forward Akol Mawein.
