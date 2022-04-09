 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Sooners, Porter Moser add former Wofford forward Sam Godwin via NCAA Tansfer Portal

Porter Moser

OU men's basketball head coach Porter Moser during the second round NIT game against St. Bonaventure on March 20.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Wofford forward Sam Godwin is transferring to Oklahoma, he announced via Instagram on Saturday.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore averaged 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for the Terriers last season. Godwin was also named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team in 2020-21 by the league's coaches. 

Prior to his college career, Godwin led Southmoore High School in Moore to the Class 6A state tournament semifinals in 2019-20 before earning Oklahoma All-State honors in 2020-21. 

The Moore native is coach Porter Moser’s first portal acquisition of the offseason. Just two Sooners have entered the portal so far — freshman guard Alston Mason, and according to a post by Verbal Commits, junior forward Akol Mawein.

