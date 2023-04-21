featured OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for Sooners' spring game Austin Curtright, sports editor Austin Curtright Author twitter Author email Apr 21, 2023 Apr 21, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during spring practice April 18. GAMEDAY CENTRALKickoff time: 2:30 p.m.TV channel: ESPN+ Radio: Directory PREGAME READINGNews and Notes Sports Brent Venables not shying away from transfer portal window ahead of spring game Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Sports Tracking OU football's offseason roster additions, departures Staff Reports Sports Jovantae Barnes, Robert Spears-Jennings to miss remainder of spring camp, Gentry Williams returns Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Sports OU football's Brent Venables announces staff hirings, provides injury updates ahead of spring camp Staff Reports Sports Details announced for former OU football quarterback Kyler Murray's Heisman unveiling at spring game Austin Curtright, sports editor Stories Sports 'My mindset has shifted': Walter Rouse putting academic goals aside at OU to pursue NFL dreams Jason Batacao, senior sports reporter Sports 'He's insanely fast': Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony hoping to be OU football's downfield presence Austin Curtright, sports editor Sports 'Why deny another opportunity?': Drake Stoops, the leader of OU's receivers room, aiming to make most of final season Jason Batacao, senior sports reporter Sports OU football's D.J. Graham finds passion in new position, Sooners more competitive at defensive line Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: With added experience, weight, R Mason Thomas moving 'more fluidly' on defensive line Jason Batacao, senior sports reporter Sports OU football: Jaren Kanak knows he 'can be better' after 'good experience' during freshman season Austin Curtright, sports editor Sports 'We're gonna get it right': Jeff Lebby focused on steering OU football in right direction, not other job rumors Staff Reports Sports Brent Venables expects OU football 'to be on another planet defensively' in 2023 Austin Curtright, sports editor Sports 'That's what a leader does': Dillon Gabriel aims to lead OU football to improvement in 2nd season Jason Batacao, sports reporter Assistant Coaches Sports Bill Bedenbaugh says OU football offensive tackle Tyler Guyton is 'one of the most talented guys I've ever seen' Jason Batacao, senior sports reporter Sports OU football's Todd Bates looking for 'complete player' in spring practices Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Sports 'We're battling': DeMarco Murray pleased with OU football running backs during spring camp Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Sports Miguel Chavis says OU football's reinforcements at defensive end bringing competition in spring practices Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Joe Jon Finley expects Austin Stogner to fill void left by Brayden Willis at tight end Jason Batacao, senior sports reporter Sports Brandon Hall says OU safeties are 'deeper' and 'more experienced' after season spent learning together Austin Curtright, sports editor Sports Emmett Jones embracing culture after taking 'no-brainer' job with Sooners Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Sports 'We're gonna get it right': Jeff Lebby focused on steering OU football in right direction, not other job rumors Staff Reports 