Dillon Gabriel focused on improving offensive efficiency, meshing with receivers during spring camp

This spring, Dillon Gabriel has put an emphasis on improving Oklahoma’s offensive efficiency in critical situations.
The Sooners ranked No. 49 nationally in third-down conversion (40.5%) and No. 103 on fourth down last season (40.7%), two areas Gabriel thinks can be better in his second season in Norman.
“Finding ways to convert, find completions even though it’s third and long,” Gabriel said Wednesday of his main goal this spring. “Give us a chance even on fourth and short or something like that and likewise, taking that and converting there. So that’s been my focus for sure.”
#Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel talked about what he’s seen so far from OU’s running backs and receivers after practice on Wednesday. Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/w3xbRvy58h— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) April 6, 2023
To achieve those goals, Gabriel will be forced to rely on mostly new pass catchers after losing Marvin Mims and Brayden Willis to the NFL Draft and Theo Wease to Missouri during the offseason.
Gabriel’s been impressed with the room through eight practices, however, which includes returners Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops, Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony and expected contributors Jayden Gibson and Nic Anderson.
The Sooners also gain four-star receivers Jaquaize Pettaway and Keyon Brown in the fall. Gabriel will get the chance to work on managing the offense’s efficiency and mesh with his receivers during OU’s spring game at 2:30 p.m. on April 22 (ESPN+).
“I like it,” Gabriel said of what he’s seen so far. “I think they've competed well and it's a healthy room, which is really good because we need that just because the receivers room is a committee.
“I think just the way they've been able to compete with one another and not let things get to them, I think has been really helpful for everyone. And then likewise, just their attitude every day. You can’t fault any of that, so it's super positive.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
