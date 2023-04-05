'Why deny another opportunity?': Drake Stoops, the leader of OU's receivers room, aiming to make most of final season

Drake Stoops felt the time wasn’t quite right to make the jump to whatever was next after his collegiate career.
So, the sixth-year senior receiver and son of legendary head coach Bob Stoops, opted to return for the 2023 season, where he’ll undoubtedly be one of the leaders of not only the receivers room, but the entire OU roster.
“I think the opportunity is in of itself (was why),” Stoops said on March 28 about his decision to return. “Why deny another opportunity to come back and play another year of guaranteed football here?
“I just want to continue to develop my skills and really be intentional about seeking things that I’m not very good at and sharpen those tools, so I can be a better overall player … And make the transition when the time is right.”
Part of that opportunity is the lack of pass-catching production OU returns, with leading receivers Marvin Mims and Brayden Willis off to the NFL draft, and contributor Theo Wease transferred to Missouri.
The 5-foot-10, 191-pound receiver posted career-best numbers with 39 receptions for 393 yards and three touchdowns.
Alongside his on-field production, Stoops is also using his experience to step up as a leader for OU’s inexperienced wide receiver room.
“Being the older guy with a lot of experience, your voice carries a little bit,” Stoops said. “I think that’s an important part as you get older, it’s kind of an obligation. It’s a privilege, as well, to be a leader in a room and guide your guys through experiences of adversity you’ve been through.”
First-year receivers coach Emmett Jones has been impressed with Stoops’ toughness in his short time on the job. In fact, despite the short time they’ve been together, Jones’ trust in Stoops goes deeper than football.
"He'll give you everything he's got, and he'll fight for you," Jones said March 23. "I told the coaches; I would walk down any dark alley in South Dallas with him. Any dark alley."
Stoops has helped D.J. Graham, a former defensive back turned receiver before the spring, transition into his new role. The pair are roommates, and Stoops used his proximity and knowledge to help his new position mate adjust to the rigors of being a pass catcher.
“Drake Stoops, him being my roommate, helped me a lot through that,” Graham said. “He lives life like a pro on and off the field. The way he recovers, the way he gets in his playbook, even his on-field performance.
“The gems that he gives, the little nuggets that he always drops, who doesn't want to be around him?”
Stoops has set an early tone during Oklahoma's spring practices. On March 27 he was in a scuffle with defensive back Billy Bowman in OU’s “W” drill.
For him, dust ups are a practice regularity, but no hard feelings. Stoops said competition helps the team prepare for what’s to come.
“That’s just the nature of it,” Stoops said. “You go against a guy so many times, so many days in a row, day after day, rep after rep, after a while you just get tired of going against each other. Tempers go and then you just gotta remain level-headed after that and get back in your game and continue to play and do your assignment.”
Stoops is looking to take advantage of his opportunity this fall. The Norman native finished the Sooners’ final three games with 14 receptions for 171 yards and a touchdown, showing he’s capable when called upon.
Beyond that, he’s also working this spring to become more of a versatile player.
“Coach Jones has helped me a lot fundamentally with just tightening up with my footwork,” Stoops said. “…I’m really trying to make myself more of a vertical threat, and then that opens up everything else as well.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
