Brent Venables not shying away from transfer portal window ahead of spring game

As college football players have a two-week window from April 15-30 to enter the transfer portal, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables isn’t shying away from making additions to his roster.
Venables and his staff are constantly evaluating needs at every position throughout the year, including during the spring. When visiting with recruits, the second-year head coach makes clear his on and off the field vision for his program to test the fit.
The limited window for players to jump from teams and a select number of scholarships has created challenges for coaches around the country, including Clemson coach Dabo Swinney who said some former walk-ons may lose theirs. For Venables, it excites him. However, it also creates a necessity for the players to buy into his family values and the Sooners’ lofty championship expectations.
“I don’t wanna trick anybody into coming to Oklahoma.” Venables said Thursday.
OU hasn’t yet gained any transfers this spring, however, defensive lineman Kori Roberson and defensive back Jaden Davis both entered the portal earlier this week. Roberson appeared in 26 games in four seasons, while Davis started the Sooners’ first nine contests in 2022 before missing the rest of the season due to injury.
Venables said the departures were due to the players seeking more playing time.
“Looking for better opportunity,” Venables said. “I’m not one to speak for them. But Jaden, obviously he played. He had more of a substantial role. Kori was still just a young guy, coming up. Both of them two really good guys that, again, I think are looking for more of an opportunity to play more inside in the slot as a defensive back, a nickel position. And if he was going to stay here, I was going to need him to be a corner. I’ve got guys to play inside.
“That’s it. He has one last window to continue to develop and maybe enhance his opportunities with a better, clearer opportunity for himself. I just appreciate those guys, all their hard work while they were here.”
Spring game atmosphere
Venables is looking for Sooner fans to “Pack the Palace” again after setting a school record with 75,360 fans in attendance last season.
While it’s a scrimmage, Venables says the event has its advantages in recruiting.
“It’s at the top of the Richter scale,” Venables said. “Environments matter. Guys want to come play in a championship-type of environment where people are passionate … And this is an opportunity for us to show that we’ve been an uncommon program.”
Ohio State played its spring game last Saturday in front of 75,122. Venables would like to see Oklahoma get in the 75,000+ range again, maybe even eclipse it as a number of high school recruits will be in attendance.
“We all play football, but we all ain’t the same,” Venables said. “This is the winningest program in the modern era. This is a program that has set the standard in college football for competing and winning championships.”
Major injury update
Venables said Thursday running back Marcus Major, who was missing from practice on Tuesday, will miss the spring game after he suffered a fracture in his hand but will be available to resume football activities in a few weeks.
“He came back and was practicing and then he banged up his hand,” Venables said. “Just a slight fracture. He’ll be back at it here in a couple of weeks. Hate it for him, but we intentionally held him out. We could have started him Day 1 at spring ball.”
With Major and Jovantae Barnes, who underwent surgery recently for a foot injury, out, Gavin Sawchuk will see the majority of snaps at running back. Newcomers Daylan Smothers and Kalib Hicks will also likely see their roles increase.
OU’s spring game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
