Jovantae Barnes, Robert Spears-Jennings to miss remainder of spring camp, Gentry Williams returns

Oklahoma will be without running back Jovantae Barnes and defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings for the remainder of spring camp, head coach Brent Venables confirmed Wednesday.
Barnes underwent surgery for a foot injury, while Spears-Jennings, a former four-star recruit from Broken Arrow, had surgery on his shoulder on Tuesday. Barnes was seen wearing a wrap on his leg at OU's practice open to the media on Monday.
#Sooners RB Jovantae Barnes on a scooter: pic.twitter.com/AE8svJ8RSL— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) April 3, 2023
"(Barnes) had a little surgery, just is something from high school that bothered him," Venables said. "He's fighting through it. It's his first year or so here and I just thought this would be a good time to to clean that up. We wanted to get him a jumpstart on the summer from a healing standpoint."
Barnes, who is expected to compete for the Sooners' starting running back job, rushed for 519 yards and five touchdowns last season, while Spears-Jennings recorded 15 total tackles in nine games in 2022.
Gentry Williams, who missed time after collapsing during a workout on March 9, has practiced twice this week, according to Venables.
"He's looked good," Venables said. "He went through a little bit on Monday and he went through more today. So I watched some of the good on good stuff that he did today. But, he'll be fine. It's like riding a bike for him. He'll get back where he was quickly, and we expect him to really make that group better as well."
Venables also said receiver J.J. Hester has been "banged up" and has missed some time.
Without Barnes and Spears-Jennings, OU kicks off its spring game at 2:30 p.m. on April 22 (ESPN+).
