'We're gonna get it right': Jeff Lebby focused on steering OU football in right direction, not other job rumors

OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s name was rumored as a candidate for other jobs during the offseason, but the former Sooners offensive lineman remained in Norman.
Most notably, rumors linked Lebby to Alabama to fill its vacant coordinator position that was later filled by Notre Dame's Tommy Rees.
For Lebby, other opportunities were never considered.
“I love Oklahoma. I love Coach (Venables),” Lebby said Tuesday. “I love sitting in the chair that I’m able to sit in every day and I don’t take it for granted for a second. My family is unbelievably happy here, and I’ve got a chance to go chase what I love doing every single day at the place where I went to school.
“And I just don’t think that’s very common. I get to do it with great friends every single day with people that I trust. So, blessed to be here, fortunate to be here and we’re gonna get it right.”
Lebby, who was with OU from 2002-06, joined the Sooners’ staff ahead of the 2022 season after spending two seasons at Mississippi.
In Lebby’s first season, Oklahoma ranked 13th in total offense but finished with a 6-7 record, OU’s worst since 1998.
The Andrews, Texas, native said he’s focused on helping the Sooners return to the heights they’ve been accustomed to prior to former head coach Lincoln Riley’s exit after the 2021 season.
“I have ambition to get Oklahoma back to where we need to get,” Lebby said. “That’s what I want and what I’m burning a passion for right now. And it’s gonna continue to be that way until it happens.”
Farooq ready for top role
With the departures of Marvin Mims and Brayden Willis to the NFL draft, Jalil Farooq is expected to step in as the Sooners’ top pass-catching option in 2023.
The role is something Farooq isn’t shying away from.
“I have no problem being the go-to guy this year,” Farooq said. “… I’m just focused on being in the best position I can be in for this team.”
As a sophomore last season, Farooq emerged as a full-time starter and caught 37 passes for 466 yards and five touchdowns, along with 15 rushes for 140 yards.
The Sooners lost a combined 145 catches for 2,204 yards of production from last season, good for nearly 67% of their pass production. Mims, a projected draft pick, caught 54 passes for 1,083 yards and six touchdowns as the No. 1 receiver.
Outside of freshmen signees Keyon Brown and Jaquiaze Pettaway, the Sooners brought in only one other receiver in Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony, who’s likely to play a large role.
The limited additions to the receivers corps likely explain the confidence OU has in Farooq, who’s ready for the next step in his collegiate career.
“Just being the best receiver I can be,” Farooq said of his goals for the spring, “So I can be ready when the fall comes.”
Stutsman taking on leadership role
Danny Stutsman is embracing a larger leadership role this spring after a breakout season.
The junior linebacker led the Big 12 with 125 total tackles last season along with 10.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions. Despite having a career year last season, however, Stutsman knew he needed to take strides as a leader in the offseason.
“Being a veteran now, I have to keep taking strides in a leadership role,” Stutsman said. “There were times last season I wasn’t speaking up, and I have to improve upon that. I’m ready to recognize that and keep making strides for this team.”
Stutsman will likely retain his position as OU’s primary tackler alongside sophomore linebackers Jaren Kanak and Dasan McCullough, a transfer from Indiana.
Stutsman’s growth as a leader even caught the attention of second-year defensive coordinator Ted Roof.
“I’ve seen that improvement,” Roof said. “Knowledge is power and last year his game really elevated and part of that was he understood some things more and got more comfortable. Another part of it was he put so much time in with his level of commitment. I’ve seen a lot of growth and a lot of improvement, but I need more from him, and I know he’s capable of that.”
Stutsman will look to help improve OU’s defense, which ranked eighth in the conference and allowed 49 touchdowns last season. The junior linebacker knows improvement starts by continuing to find his role as a veteran but also building on top of the foundation that Venables created in year one.
“You have to set that standard and you have to do the standard,” Stutsman said. “So here, I have to set the standard, be physical and push the defensive line and just kind of keep raising the levels.”
Washington 'expecting to get a lot better' in 2023
Woodi Washington decided to stay in Norman for his fifth season despite being a potential NFL draft pick.
Washington, who started all 13 games in 2022 and ranked fifth on the team with 67 tackles, is now one of the longest-tenured players on Oklahoma’s roster.
After the Sooners’ disappointing finish in Venables’ first season, Washington aims to take a step forward as a defensive veteran.
“(I’m) just expecting to get a lot better,” Washington said. “Just to focus on my football IQ and just trying to learn the game more. I think just coming back, the coaches that we have do a great job of teaching the game so it's really (about) coming back and trying to learn more about football and take it where I can.”
On Monday, Venables pointed to the secondary as the most-improved position group for OU heading into 2023, headlined by the addition of five-star Peyton Bowen.
The veteran presence of both Washington and returning starter Billy Bowman will likely be essential to the improved defensive play.
Washington added the most important difference he’s noticed in the team during the offseason is less distractions.
“I would just say the focus of the team,” Washington said. “The team has a lot more focus than we did last year. Obviously … It was a new challenge for us, but now we're in Year Two of it. So, I think we’ve just got to keep on focusing.”
With his decision to stay another year, Washington gets the opportunity to work with cornerbacks coach Jay Valai again. Valai previously coached the position at Alabama and Texas and helped develop future NFL corners.
A notable change for Washington in 2023 will be on his jersey. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native is changing his number from zero back to five.
“So, five has always been my favorite number,” Washington said. “I wore it my freshmen year and ended up having to switch to zero because of a special teams issue my sophomore year and I just wanted my number back.”
Billy Bowman focused on small improvements
Billy Bowman is focused on improving the minute details that plagued the Sooners last season.
”It's the little things that we had to work on,” the junior defensive back said. “It was the missed tackles, eliminating explosive plays and things like that. But I think they're, you know, I'm not predicting anything in the future but (our defense) is gonna be a step up from last year.”
Bowman had 61 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble last season. The junior defensive back wants to capitalize on turnover opportunities in 2023.
“We had like eight dropped interceptions (last season),” Bowman said. “If we had caught those eight interceptions, we'd have been number one in the country in interceptions and takeaways. Whether it's through the air or punching the ball out, creating turnovers has always been important.”
The Denton, Texas, native will also have a change to his jersey number this season, pivoting from No. 5 to No. 2, a dream he’s had since he was younger.
“I always wanted No. 2 my whole life, man,” Bowman said. “Growing up from four years old to my freshman year here when I had a switch (from it), I’ve always wanted that number.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.