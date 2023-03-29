Miguel Chavis says OU football's reinforcements at defensive end bringing competition in spring practices

Miguel Chavis likens his defensive ends to biblical figures Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, who were thrown into a fiery furnace.
The second-year position coach, whose contract worth $600,000 annually was extended through 2025 in March, brought in a bevy of talent through the transfer portal and high school ranks and has been impressed with the way the newcomers have jumped into spring practices.
He said Wake Forest transfer Rondell Bothroyd, Oklahoma State transfer Trace Ford and five-star PJ Adebawore have stood out.
“A lot of growth, a lot of strain,” Chavis said Wednesday. “Talked to them about the glory of being in the fire … there’s no way to it but through it. The new guys are doing great. All of them, whether it’s (Bothroyd), (Adebawore), (Ford) … so it’s good, the group is gelling.”
Chavis also noted he’s excited for Taylor Wein, a three-star signee from Nolensville, Tennessee, who will arrive in Norman this summer.
Adebawore, the Sooners’ highest-ranked defensive recruit since DeMarcus Granger in 2005, enters with tremendous hype and has turned heads nearly two weeks into spring ball. The early enrollee is expected to compete for playing time right away.
“He’s who he’s been,” Chavis said. “He’s a special dude, he’s a special talent. He’s longer than Monday afternoon, man. He’s a special human being, (his parents) did a really good job of raising him … he’s doing great.”
#Sooners defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis talked about competition at the position. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/LHtY85q6H3— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 30, 2023
Ford is another player Chavis raved about. While he admitted to being passionate about OU’s Bedlam rivalry with OSU, he said he’s proud of the Edmond native for coming to his own conclusion.
“I was praying to Jesus that we could get him when he got in the portal,” Chavis said. “I appreciate the rivalry, I appreciate the bad blood. I really like it … but I think for Trace, it was about making a decision that was best for him. He’s an Oklahoma kid, he loves Oklahoma.”
While last season ended with a disappointing 6-7 finish, Chavis is staying positive as he believes in head coach Brent Venables’ vision. The two won a national championship together at Clemson in 2018 when Venables was the Tigers’ defensive coordinator and Chavis was an off-field defensive assistant.
Veteran defensive end Reggie Grimes said elite additions improve competition in the room. Grimes, junior Ethan Downs and sophomore R Mason Thomas, who bulked from 222 pounds to 239 and expects to see more action in 2023, will each need to up their intensity with all of the talent behind them.
Chavis echoed Grimes' statement.
“Competition is good,” Chavis said. “I tell them you want to win a championship, this is Oklahoma. I'm never going to apologize for bringing great players in. I'm never gonna apologize for trying to assemble the best defensive end group in the entire country and then coach those guys.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.