OU football's Brent Venables announces staff hirings, provides injury updates ahead of spring camp

OU coach Brent Venables announced the hiring of former North Texas head coach Seth Littrell on Monday, a day before the Sooners start spring practices.
Venables also added James Skalski, a Clemson linebacker from 2016-21, as a graduate assistant.
Littrell, who will serve as an off-field offensive analyst, played for the Sooners from 1997-2000 and was a captain on the 2000 national championship team. The Muskogee native held a 44-44 career record in seven seasons with the Mean Green before being fired in December.
“Great opportunity for us to get better on staff with a former Oklahoma Sooner,” said Venables, OU’s co-defensive coordinator during Littrell’s playing career. “(He's) a guy that’s been around the country and been a head football coach, and did a fantastic job while he was at North Texas.”
Littrell is now the third former head coach on OU’s coaching staff, joining fellow offensive analyst Matt Wells and defensive coordinator Ted Roof Jr.
Skalski, who was recruited by Venables, was a two-year team captain and first-team All-ACC selection in 2021.
“Great, great player at Clemson,” Venables said. “(He’s) somebody that’s really just plugged right in. Our players are going to really benefit from having him.”
Injury updates ahead of spring
Venables offered updates on several injuries ahead of spring practices.
Oklahoma will be without tight ends Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn, safety Erik McCarty, running back Emeka Megwa and Stanford transfer offensive tackle Walter Rouse throughout spring camp, Venables confirmed Monday.
Helms is dealing with a knee injury, while Llewellyn is battling a foot injury. McCarty, an early-enrollee freshman, tore his ACL with McAlester High in the Oklahoma Class 5A quarterfinals. Megwa is recovering from surgery due to meniscus and ACL injuries, while Rouse is rehabbing from labrum surgery.
Offensive lineman Jacob Sexton, who started and suffered an ACL tear in the Sooners’ loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl, is “recovering nicely,” according to Venables.
“Other than that,” Venables said. “We expect to have some guys that are going to be a little bit limited.”
Venables said those players include Oklahoma State transfer defensive end Trace Ford, who suffered an injury at the end of last season.
“We really feel like he's going to work and progress into full speed work by the end of sometime in the spring,” Venables said.
Venables added defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam, defensive back Jayden Rowe, junior linebacker Shane Whitter are all coming off shoulder surgeries and are progressing well.
Those surgeries were done prior to the season and Venables noted the trio will participate mostly by doing individual drills and non-contact play. The second-year head coach said quarterback General Booty is dealing with a dislocated finger. He also mentioned defensive back Gentry Williams, who collapsed during offseason workouts on March 9, has “recovered well.”
“Just the normal bumps and bruises,” Venables said.
Hicks changes positions
Venables said rising redshirt senior Marcus Hicks will move from offensive to defensive line this spring.
Hicks started his OU career as a defensive lineman in 2019 before making the switch following the 2021 spring.
The 6-foot-6, 302-pounder was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings. Hicks has appeared in three career games, including two last season.
Venables shares thoughts on new football facility
Venables shared his thoughts on Oklahoma’s future $175 million football-only facility that was approved by OU’s Board of Regents on March 7.
“You want to create an environment and have something to showcase that’s the best in college football,” Venables said Monday.
Venables noted OU is the only “top-10” program without their base of operations attached to their indoor facility.
He added the vision is to create an environment to aid players’ development on and off the field.
“We want to create a home,” Venables said on Monday. “But, most importantly, we want a place that has everything that we need, from both a training and development standpoint. We want to be the best in the country at development. We want to be a developmental program.”
“What we want,” Venables said, “is the most efficient facility in all of college football.”
The Sooners have resided in the $160 million, 130,000 square-foot Barry Switzer Center since 2018, which houses locker rooms, offices and training areas.
The move to a bigger facility marks OU’s desire to compete with top programs in the SEC, but also build a sustainable championship pedigree.
“You want to create an environment where they can have fun and they can connect,” Venables said. “Not only do we want them to come where they want to see it, but they want to stay, and they want to be a part of it.”
Grace Rhodes copy edited this story.
