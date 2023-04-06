Bill Bedenbaugh says OU football offensive tackle Tyler Guyton is 'one of the most talented guys I've ever seen'

Since arriving at OU in 2013, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has produced eight NFL draft picks, including Pro Bowlers Creed Humphrey and Orlando Brown.
Bedenbaugh has seen and developed numerous players with high-end talent, and he says one of the most talented he’s been around is still on campus.
“He's got all the ability in the world,” Bedenbaugh said of redshirt junior Tyler Guyton on Wednesday. “He’s one of the most talented guys I've ever seen, and we've had some pretty talented guys come through here. So, it's just experience, you know, he's matured, he's approaching it the right way.”
Guyton, who appeared in 10 games and made five starts in 2022 after transferring from TCU, is expected to help replace Anton Harrison, a potential first-round draft pick. The other probable starter at offensive tackle is Stanford transfer Walter Rouse, who’s been limited in spring camp after having labrum surgery in the offseason.
Bedenbaugh has also been impressed with the leadership of senior center Andrew Raym and redshirt senior guard McKade Mettauer. Raym is a full-go for spring practices after having shoulder surgery in November.
“No doubt, he and McKade are doing a really good job,” Bedenbaugh said. “They did a really good job this offseason. We can't be around as much in the offseason, so they kind of lead the meetings and did a really good job. It's showing up on the field.”
Redshirt sophomore guard Savion Byrd weighed in at 283 pounds, according to OU’s latest roster, down from 310 at the start of last season. The talented former four-star recruit made his first career start in OU’s Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State and will compete for the job in 2023.
While Bedenbaugh has seen Byrd make strides since last season, he’d like for him to add weight for the fall.
“That's the biggest thing for Savion is that he's gotta gain weight,” Bedenbaugh said. “He's learned and he's doing better, and obviously hasn’t played a lot. But he’s a physical guy, athletic guy. But again, he's got to continue to get his weight up. He’s always been a 300-pound guy, and he's lost some weight and it's been just a little bit of a struggle, but he'll be fine.”
He also noted senior Miami (Ohio) offensive guard transfer Caleb Shaffer has many physical tools to be successful.
“He's a big, massive guy,” Bedenbaugh said. “And I like big guys (who) can move pretty good. He's played a lot of football, started a lot in the MAC, a really good conference, and played against good teams. … He's doing a good job.
“He's learning right now. We do different things and there's different techniques and different schemes involved. So he's learning. He's got to pick up the learning process, but he's working hard. He's a hard worker. He wants to be good.”
While Bedenbaugh is pleased with the work from his linemen, he acknowledges it’s hard to learn what they’re capable of until they start more intense practices.
But overall, once the unit returns Rouse and sophomore tackle Jacob Sexton who tore his ACL in the bowl game, he feels the unit will be ready to go.
“(We’ve been) a little bit inconsistent,” Bedenbaugh said on Wednesday. “Day to day guys are getting better, but again just you know (we’re) a work in progress. We have to continue to work and continue to get better.
“We have what we need obviously, and we have some guys coming in, and we'll get some guys back healthy here after spring ball. But I like how they’re working, and I like the mentality and all those things, so (we) just gotta keep going.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.