OU football: Jaren Kanak knows he 'can be better' after 'good experience' during freshman season

In just his third game as a linebacker, Jaren Kanak burst onto the scene with a team-high 10 tackles and a forced fumble at Nebraska.
But to OU coach Brent Venables, a former linebacker who takes pride in teaching the position, the then-freshman still made far too many mistakes to become a lineup mainstay.
“He's just learning how to play linebacker,” Venables said of Kanak, who received extended opportunity after DaShaun White was ejected for targeting. “He has no idea what he's doing yet, but he's made a lot of improvement from fundamentals and the language, and I know things are going a million miles an hour for him. But he did a nice job.”
Kanak, who played quarterback and safety at Hays High School in Kansas, only recorded six more tackles in the Sooners’ final 10 games after their 49-14 win over the Cornhuskers on Sept. 17.
Although his on-field experience was minimal his first season, Oklahoma will likely rely on Kanak to fill the void left by former starter David Ugwoegbu, who transferred to Houston this offseason after tallying 110 tackles in 13 starts a season ago.
“Good experience getting a little taste of it,” Kanak said Thursday. “Kind of just motivated me more. I know I can be better than I was last year, obviously. Like I said, (it) motivated me more to come out here and work toward being a better player.”
#Sooners linebacker Jaren Kanak spoke about his first impression of Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Thursday: pic.twitter.com/1QjG1Z6M22— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 24, 2023
Kanak was the No. 156-ranked player nationally and No. 6 athlete in the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings. The 6-foot-2, 227-pound defender flashed his talent that made him a highly touted prospect a season ago, but also showed he had plenty of room to grow, specifically with learning Venables’ complex defense.
With 2023 spring practices underway, Kanak understands what needs to be done to be a force come fall.
“There’s a lot to learn,” Kanak said of Venables’ defense. “Nobody’s going to master it. Probably Coach Venables is the only one who has mastered it. There’s still a lot to learn.”
Kanak added:
“I always have the urgency to feel like I could get better. I think everyone should. Everyone should be striving to prove themselves and come out here and strain themselves to get better. That’s what we’re out here to do, is to get better.”
Kanak’s off-field relationship with junior Danny Stutsman, who led the Big 12 with 124 tackles last season, may also be deemed beneficial for the probable starters at the middle linebacker spots.
When the duo isn’t slicing snowmen with katanas, they’re pushing each other to improve OU’s struggling defense that finished 122 of 131 FBS teams in total defense last season.
When life gives you lemons bring out the katanas @KanakJaren pic.twitter.com/7OP134sftl— DannyStutsman (@FbStutsman) January 24, 2023
“Jaren is years ahead of where I was looking back at it,” Stutsman said Tuesday. “I mean, he has a work ethic. But you know, he’s still young, so he’s got a lot to learn.
“He keeps his head up, he’s a hard-working dude and we’re always pushing each other. We kind of go back and forth. We’re always competing.”
#Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman spoke about his leadership growth. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/FujSdOEuTf— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 22, 2023
A few practices into spring camp before appearing in his second career spring game on April 22, Kanak knows continuing to learn his position will be important for being a high-level contributor next season.
That journey is becoming more comfortable for him each day.
“Having a year under my belt, it’s a lot easier to understand,” Kanak said. “Come out here, fly around, have fun. Little more understanding, but still learning every day.”
