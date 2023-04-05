OU, Brent Venables focused on improving 'situational football' in spring practices

Brent Venables is placing an emphasis on improving the Sooners’ situational skills this spring after finishing with a disappointing 6-7 record last season that featured five one-possession losses.
Facing a 34-27 deficit against Kansas State in 2022, Oklahoma allowed a 55-yard scramble touchdown from Adrian Martinez on third-and-16 that sealed the contest. In a 23-20 loss to West Virginia, OU’s offense finished 1 of 13 on third down and 0 for 2 on fourth-down tries.
And, at times, the Sooners struggled to play complementary football.
All of which are examples of points of improvements for Venables and his staff, even as early as spring camp.
“We’ve been working a lot on situational football,” Venables said Wednesday. “A lot of third downs, fourth downs, two-minute (drill), red zone… Just trying to create a lot of situational football for these guys. Getting them to think the right way.
“We got to play with more football intelligence. And so, we can’t put those learning opportunities to learn the game of football in front of them enough.”
#Sooners coach Brent Venables talked about his evaluation of the team after eight practices on Wednesday. Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/opTQifVOJr— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) April 6, 2023
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s main focus this offseason has been strengthening the offense situationally.
“I think the biggest emphasis for me is situational football,” Gabriel said Wednesday. “I think we did a lot of good things on offense, but just in critical situations (struggled). Just having a big emphasis on that. That’s been my main focus.”
Heading into his second season as head coach, Venables noted the learning process is easier with returning experience from the roster that was almost completely turned over when he took over for Lincoln Riley.
The emphasis isn’t as much on how we do what we do even though that’s never not the priority,” Venables said. “… There’s no question we can emphasize a little more situational football as a result of having a team that has some returning experience, where a year ago everyone was new.”
Venables ‘pleased’ with linebacker growth
Venables said his linebackers — a position he played at Kansas State and takes pride in teaching — has grown leaps and bounds from last season.
Although he says the depth still isn’t ideal, Venables is confident in the position group that returns Danny Stutsman, who led the Big 12 in tackles (124) last season, Jaren Kanak, a talented sophomore and redshirt junior Shane Whitter, a veteran that missed all but four games due to injury last season.
The room also added Dasan McCullough, a highly touted Indiana transfer expected to start at “Cheetah,” and has seen growth from sophomores Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis, and freshman Phil Picciotti.
“It’s better,” Venables said of the group overall. “I’m just trying to create as much game-like experience for those guys in the best way you can, and stress them and teach them. It’s a really hungry group of guys. They’ve been fantastic in the meeting room.
“Our knowledge — the depth of our knowledge — even with guys that haven’t played a substantial role is really good. I’ve been pleased with that. I don’t think that could be better than what it is today. And now it’s gotta translate to the field.”
Arnold is ‘beyond the learning curve’
Venables offered high praise Wednesday for Jackson Arnold, the third-highest ranked quarterback recruit in OU history.
Arnold, an early enrollee, was ranked the No. 8 recruit nationally and No. 4 overall quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings.
Venables said the young signal caller has been impressive, even more so than he thought this early into his career.
“Jackson has had a really good first couple weeks,” Venables said. “He’s had some great throws. There’s a lot of learning he’s doing right now. … He’s thrown guys open, he’s thrown with anticipation, he’s made good decisions. He’s made some tough decisions (and) some bad decisions that he’s had to learn and grow from, as well, but love where he’s at.
“He’s beyond the learning curve when it comes to the mental side of it. Football is really easy for him even at this level. There are some things from a learning standpoint that sometimes paralyze young players (but) it hasn’t yet with him. And then, he’s just gotta put it all together.”
