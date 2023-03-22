Details announced for former OU football quarterback Kyler Murray's Heisman unveiling at spring game

Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray will have his Heisman Trophy statue unveiled prior to the Sooners' spring game on April 22, OU announced Wednesday.
Murray will be the seventh statue added to Oklahoma's Heisman Park.
Murray's predecessor, Baker Mayfield, had his Heisman statue unveiled during last season's spring game. Murray won the Heisman in 2018 a year after Mayfield.
On Feb. 22, OU athletics director Joe Castiglione told KREF that Oklahoma "planned to" unveil the trophy but didn't confirm the move.
Murray, the starting quarterback for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals and former No. 1 overall pick, threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns as a redshirt junior. He also ran for 1,001 yards with 12 touchdowns.
The statue will be revealed at 11:30 a.m., a few hours before the spring game's kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Murray will later be honored at halftime of the game.
Tickets for the spring game went on sale Wednesday and cost $10 for season ticket holders $15 for non-season ticket holders.
