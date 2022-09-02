featured OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for No. 9 Sooners vs UTEP Mason Young, sports editor Mason Young Sports editor Author twitter Author email Sep 2, 2022 Sep 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during Sooners' 2022 fall football camp on Aug. 8. Ray Bahner/OU Daily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GAMEDAY CENTRALKickoff time: 2:30 pm CTTV channel: Fox Radio: DirectoryPREGAME READINGPredictions and podcasts Sports OU football: Predictions for No. 9 Sooners' season opener vs. UTEP Staff Reports Sports OU football: Season previews for Sooners' 1st season with Brent Venables as head coach Staff Reports 2022 Football Preview Features Sports Dillon Gabriel and the gulch: How bond forged in Hawaiian ravine will be key in climb OU's 2022 season poses Mason Young, sports editor Sports Red Dirt, the 'realest' embrace and the long path home: Why Jeff Lebby's return to Oklahoma Sooners was 'meant to be' Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Ted Roof, once captain of imposing 'Black Watch,' now leads Sooners' defense to war Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Sports 'Finish the mission': Why OU football's Theo Wease returned for fresh start with Sooners after injury, becoming father Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: How Sooners' Danny Stutsman aims to balance intense play with goofy antics in year 2 Austin Curtright Sports Racism, sports and Murphy’s Law: Cale Gundy’s actions pose 1st major test of culture Brent Venables is building at OU Mason Young, sports editor Sports 'He strives for excellence': Why Sooners' L'Damian Washington is ready to be OU's interim receivers coach Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily headlines: The Bizz OU sports headlines: The Sideline You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homepage Sports Push Sports Mason Young Sports editor Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press. Author twitter Author email Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
