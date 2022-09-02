 Skip to main content
OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for No. 9 Sooners vs UTEP

  • Updated
  • 0
Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during Sooners' 2022 fall football camp on Aug. 8.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Kickoff time: 2:30 pm CT

TV channel: Fox

Radio: Directory

PREGAME READING

Predictions and podcasts

2022 Football Preview Features

Sports editor

Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

