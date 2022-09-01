OU football: Season previews for Sooners' 1st season with Brent Venables as head coach

Oklahoma kicks off its season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at home.
The 2022 slate will be the first under new head coach Brent Venables, who was hired in December, and quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who transferred from Central Florida shortly after.
Here's a game-by-game preview of the Sooners' 2022 matchups:
UTEP, Sept. 3
Oklahoma begins its 2022 campaign against the University of Texas at El Paso at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 in Norman.
UTEP went 7-6 in 2021 while competing in Conference USA. The Miners were 5-1 at home, but just 2-4 on the road and 0-1 in neutral site contests. UTEP returns the majority of its offensive playmakers from 2021.
The Miners return quarterback Gavin Hardison, running backs Ronald Awatt and Deion Hankins, and three of their five leading receivers in Tyrin Smith, Reynaldo Flores and Trent Thompson.
The only major departures on UTEP’s offense are leading receiver Jacob Cowing, who transferred to Arizona, and Justin Garrett, a receiver who is now UTEP’s director of player personnel.
The Miners will be OU’s first matchup with head coach Brent Venables and transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel following the departures of Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams to Southern California.
Kent State, Sept. 10
Oklahoma will face Kent State for the first time in program history at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10.
The Golden Flashes finished last season ranked No. 5 in total offense while recording a 7-7 record, including a 52-38 loss to Wyoming in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. They were 0-3 against Power 5 opponents Iowa, Maryland and Texas A&M last season, with the bulk of their wins coming in conference play.
The departure of quarterback Dustin Crum, an NFL undrafted rookie who signed with Kansas City, was a major loss for the program. He was the guiding force for the Golden Flashes’ option attack, posting 3,187 passing yards, 703 rushing yards and 32 total touchdowns in 2021.
With redshirt junior quarterback Collin Schlee in line as Crum’s replacement, the Sooners will look to make quick work of the Golden Flashes in Norman.
at Nebraska, Sept. 17
OU faces its toughest test of nonconference play when it takes on Nebraska at 11 a.m. on Sept. 17 in Lincoln.
Oklahoma’s 2021 contest with the Cornhuskers on the 50th anniversary of the “Game of the Century” resulted in its narrow 23-16 win highlighted by a one-handed interception from cornerback D.J. Graham.
Nebraska is led by coach Scott Frost, an alum who was brought on after leading Central Florida to an undefeated season in 2017. Since accepting the Nebraska job in 2017, Frost has led the Cornhuskers to a subpar 15-29 record. Nebraska finished with a 3-9 record in 2021 and suffered eight one-possession losses. Its ninth loss was by nine points to Ohio State.
Nebraska’s top two quarterbacks, Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy, should be familiar to Sooners fans.
Thompson played at Texas and against Oklahoma before transferring to Nebraska after the 2021 season. The Oklahoma City native is also the son of former OU quarterback Charles Thompson.
Purdy, the younger brother of former Iowa State standout Brock Purdy, also transferred to Nebraska from Florida State following the 2021 season. The Sooners also pursued Purdy heavily as a potential backup for Gabriel after he left FSU.
OU should again face a tough test in its historical rivalry match. The Sooners last played in Lincoln in 2009, losing 10-3.
Kansas State, Sept. 24
The Wildcats have given Oklahoma trouble each of the three years since Chris Klieman became their head coach.
Last season, the Sooners defeated KSU 37-31 in Manhattan, avenging their back-to-back losses in 2019 and 2020. The final score was closer than the actual gameplay, which at the time marked OU’s most complete performance of the season in the conference opener.
At one point, OU led 27-10 after Spencer Rattler’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Mike Woods with three minutes and 19 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
The Wildcats went on to outscore Oklahoma 21-10 in the remaining time, highlighted by a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown from Malik Knowles with one minute and 20 seconds remaining. The Sooners went on to survive, but not without a slight scare.
Returning to Norman with 13 starters and Nebraska transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez, who tested OU a season ago with the Cornhuskers, the Wildcats could be another tough out for Oklahoma in 2022.
at TCU, Oct. 1
Texas Christian coach Sonny Dykes is coming off his first full offseason since being hired and he’s ready to turn the Horned Frogs around.
Dykes will have a tall task facing Venables and the Sooners in 2022, however. TCU is on an eight-game losing streak against Oklahoma, with its most recent win coming in 2014. The trend continued last year when the Sooners defeated the Horned Frogs 52-31 in Norman.
Despite the loss, Dykes should be able to maintain and improve TCU’s offense, which already had the strength of being No. 1 in the Big 12 with the most converted third downs last season. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston is back for the Horned Frogs, and he’ll have a solid passer in either incumbent Max Duggan or former OU quarterback Chandler Morris throwing to him.
The Horned Frogs lost running back Zach Evans who transferred to Mississippi during the offseason, but beating OU would’ve been a tough task for Dykes’ squad even with him.
Texas, Oct. 8
It’s the game every Oklahoma fan has circled on their calendar.
Each season the Sooners make the short trip from Norman to Dallas to take on their historic foe, Texas, in the Red River Showdown. From blowouts, comebacks and tight contests, this rivalry is the epitome of college football.
Last season, Riley and Williams, who both left for USC during the offseason, spurred a 55-48 comeback victory. The game was the highest-scoring matchup in the teams’ 117 contests and the second-largest comeback in OU history.
The Longhorns went on to finish the season 5-7 and headed into the offseason looking to revamp their offense. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian added former five-star recruit and Ohio State transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers to the roster to replace Casey Thompson.
With both teams having undergone massive changes this offseason, another rollercoaster game could be underway this season.
Kansas, Oct. 15
Kansas coach Lance Leipold is entering his second season with the Jayhawks. The Sooners have won 17-straight games against Kansas, dating back to 2000 when coach Bob Stoops and quarterback Josh Heupel captured OU’s seventh national championship.
Leipold’s team proved tricky for Oklahoma in 2021. The Jayhawks led 10-0 at halftime in a historic shutout of Riley’s offense. Later, Kansas was down only four points with eight minutes and three seconds left in the fourth quarter, before Caleb Williams scampered to the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown.
Ultimately, the Sooners stormed back in the second half to secure a 35-23 win. While Oklahoma has seen massive personnel turnover this offseason, Leipold is returning nine starters on offense, which means the Jayhawks could provide another formidable challenge for the Sooners in Norman.
Oklahoma still holds a lofty advantage over the Jayhawks, especially after Kansas finished with a 2-10 record and the worst offense in the Big 12 in total yards, scoring, passing and third down conversions.
at Iowa State, Oct. 29
Iowa State took a step back in 2021 after finishing runner-up for the Big 12 title in 2020.
The Cyclones ended the season with a 7-6 record, giving coach Matt Campbell and the program their fifth-straight winning season. After losing running back Breece Hall and quarterback Brock Purdy to the 2022 NFL Draft, Campbell will have big shoes to fill on the offensive side of the ball.
Defensively, Iowa State is returning one of the best units in the entire conference with defensive tackle Will McDonald spearheading the defensive line. The Cyclones will have to go up against a high-powered Sooners offense led by Gabriel, running back Eric Gray and wide receiver Marvin Mims.
Oklahoma pulled out a 28-21 win over Iowa State in Norman last season. With a 6.5 average margin of victory in the past three contests between both teams, another close contest could play out in Ames this season.
Baylor, Nov. 5
For the first time in six years, the Sooners weren’t chosen to win the Big 12 in the conference’s annual preseason media poll.
Taking their spot: reigning Big 12 Champion Baylor, led by coach Dave Aranda.
The Bears ended last season with a 12-2 record, defeating Oklahoma State, which placed third in 2022 preseason voting, in a 21-16 thriller for the conference title and later blowing out Mississippi 21-7 in the Sugar Bowl. It was the first time the Sooners hadn’t secured the Big 12 title since 2014, when the Bears and TCU tied for the conference crown.
Not only did Baylor take the conference title from the Sooners last season — it dashed their College Football Playoff hopes with a dominating 27-14 win in Waco on Nov. 13. Aranda’s defense forced two turnovers and piled on 17 points in the fourth quarter to hand OU its first loss.
With an offense led by quarterback Blake Shapen and a defense captained by defensive tackle Siaki Ika, the Bears remain a formidable challenge to the Sooners’ climb back to the top of the Big 12 next season.
OU’s new-look offense, led by coordinator Jeff Lebby and Gabriel, and a resurgent defensive identity instilled by Venables will add to the potential for another high-stakes, top-25 matchup on Nov. 5.
at West Virginia, Nov. 12
West Virginia ranked No. 8 in the Big 12 preseason poll following a 6-7 showing in 2021, including a 16-13 loss to OU via a last-second field goal in Norman.
Oklahoma’s last trip to Morgantown in 2018 included a combined 115 points, with the Sooners taking a 59-56 victory to clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.
West Virginia’s defense is headlined by defensive lineman Dante Stills, who sits at No. 3 in program history with 43.5 career tackles for loss.
The Mountaineers finished the 2021 campaign with just 1,601 rushing yards, which ranked last in the Big 12. The air attack fared better last season and is expected to maintain its upward trend with Georgia transfer JT Daniels at the helm.
Daniels, who threw for 722 yards and seven touchdowns for the national champion Bulldogs, will be without Winston Wright, the Mountaineers’ leading receiver in 2021, who transferred to Florida State. Daniels will need his new playmakers to get open early, as West Virginia conceded 38 sacks in 2021, the most in the Big 12.
A couple of new faces with Daniels at the forefront could make for an exhilarating matchup when the Sooners make their Nov. 12 hike to Morgantown.
Oklahoma State, Nov. 19
Oklahoma State finished with a 12-2 record including a victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl in 2021. The Cowboys were inches away from their first Big 12 title since 2011 and potentially first-ever College Football Playoff season. Despite the subsequent missed opportunities, Oklahoma State claimed a 37-33 victory in the Bedlam rivalry.
The Pokes ranked first in the Big 12 in total defense in 2021 and No. 5 in the NCAA in yards allowed, but are expected to regress following the departures of first-team All-Big 12 defenders Malcolm Rodriguez, Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Kolby Harvell-Peel.
Unanimous 2021 Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year Collin Oliver returns for his sophomore season after posting 11.5 sacks, which ranked No. 7 nationally. Opposite Oliver, fellow defensive end Brock Martin was an All-Big 12 second-team selection last season.
Redshirt senior Spencer Sanders returns for his fourth season as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback after leading the conference in total yards in 2021. The 2022 preseason All-Big 12 nominee will look to Brennan Presley as his No. 1 receiving option.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and others’ acknowledgement that Bedlam only has a few years left due to the Sooners’ impending move to the SEC adds additional intrigue to likely one of the rivalry’s last iterations. With conference championship and College Football Playoff hopes potentially on the line, this mid-November matchup could prove an instant classic.
at Texas Tech, Nov. 26
A season removed from suffering a 52-21 loss in Norman, Texas Tech ranks No. 9 in the Big 12 Preseason Poll.
OU tallied a season-high 469 passing yards and seven touchdowns in its rout of Texas Tech. The Red Raiders lost leading tackler Colin Schooler and standout defensive back DaMarcus Fields during the offseason.
Despite rotating between three quarterbacks, the Red Raiders ranked No. 3 in the Big 12 in passing yards. New coach Joey McGuire finds himself deciding between Donovan Smith and Oregon transfer Tyler Shough as his starting quarterback for 2022.
Smith completed 17 of 22 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown against OU on Oct. 30 to add to his season total of 1,181 yards and seven touchdowns. Shough began the year starting for Texas Tech but had his season cut short by a shoulder injury sustained in just his fourth game.
Whoever is named the starter will look forward to the return of running back Tahj Brooks, who tallied over 100 yards three times despite appearing in just nine games in 2021. Brooks will play a pivotal role in a backfield that led the Big 12 in touchdowns last season.
