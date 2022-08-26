OU football: DaShaun White, Justin Harrington battle for starting Cheetah spot while Sooners linebackers find fits

A number of names have been associated with the “Cheetah” position in Oklahoma coach Brent Venables’ defense since the former Sooners defensive coordinator reimplemented his scheme in spring practice.
Currently, linebacker DaShaun White and defensive back Justin Harrington, both fifth-year seniors, are battling to start at the strongside linebacker and nickelback hybrid position. Venables likes what he has seen from the Cheetah duo ahead of OU’s Sept. 3 season opener against University of Texas El Paso.
“What I love about the group of guys that we have there is that I see guys who can play multiple positions, not just that position,” Venables said. “It's one of the easiest positions to learn, but it's hard to play because of the skill set that's required.”
Previously, senior defensive back Justin Broiles worked out at Cheetah in the spring, and junior linebacker Shane Whitter expressed interest in playing the position to maximize his speed. Freshman linebacker Jaren Kanak was also given reps there, but has since moved to inside linebacker for added depth.
In the early parts of Venables’ previous stint in Norman, sturdy linebacker Clint Ingram manned the Cheetah spot. Shortly before Venables’ departure for Clemson, speedy safety Tony Jefferson played there.
And while Venables was with the Tigers, Ryan Carter, now a defensive graduate assistant for OU, played the position. Carter was 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, but he wasn’t limited by his frame in helping Clemson to the 2016 national championship, because the position is suited for players with a wide range of skills, rather than a specific size.
White and Harrington are vastly different in physical makeup, but their versatility allows them both to play the Cheetah, especially since Venables said the personnel at the position changes based on opposing offensive formations.
“You'll be looking for guys that can cover, play in space and play some man-to-man (and) blitz,” Venables said. “(Guys) that can do a variety of things that sometimes a skill set that’s outside where that's located, it's a different skill set than when you're playing inside behind the ball.”
White, who stands 6-foot, 218 pounds, made nine starts at middle linebacker in 2021 and has played there most the past two seasons. But he also made two starts at weakside linebacker last season, and he played outside linebacker in high school.
He understands, given the lack of depth at inside linebacker behind senior David Ugwoegbu, sophomore Danny Stutsman and Whitter, that he could be moved back inside on any play. However, he’s excited about the Cheetah opportunity, and his ability to play all three linebacker positions can only benefit his NFL stock.
“It suits me,” White said of using his versatility at the Cheetah. “I feel like I can play anywhere on the defense. And it helps me just being able to know the defense all around. It makes me do my job a lot better, because I know whenever I just started at one position, it was kind of like I was learning that position, but I didn't really know where my help was at.
“But being able to really learn both sides of the field and the middle position has helped me kind of know everybody's job, and it makes me play that much faster.”
Harrington isn’t shying away from competition with White, though, as Venables continues to rave about his performance this preseason. The former Bakersfield Community College standout entered the transfer portal last October, but has seized opportunity after he returned to OU as a walk-on last spring.
Before coming to Oklahoma, where a knee injury sidelined him for 2020 and he struggled to find playing time in 2021, Harrington was the No. 1-ranked junior college safety in the country. The menacing 6-foot-3, 208-pounder also gained cornerback and nickelback experience with the Sooners last season. He’s in the mix to play free safety if not at Cheetah.
“He's done a great job and he is competing to be a starter, and we don't know that yet,” Venables said. “But I do feel like we're gonna have a really good competitive depth at several positions where we feel like we have co-starters, and I love that because to me that brings out the best in everyone.
“But Justin's a guy that has a lot of position flexibility, can do several things for us. I'm so excited about him. He's long, he's athletic, he's physical. He cares, which is probably my favorite quality. He cares a lot.”
While White and Harrington duke it out at Cheetah, Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof are figuring out who they can trust to backup Ugwoegbu and Stutsman at inside linebacker.
Venables said Whitter had a strong camp, and he’s also high on redshirt junior Jake McCoy. Kanak figures to contribute alongside fellow freshmen Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis. Venables said McKinzie had been dealing with a groin injury but is back at practice, while Lewis has impressed but has room to add strength.
“Don't have a lot of depth there, really don't,” Venables said. “But I love the group. Great leadership, toughness. They've really invested hard in the season.”
White also praised the freshman trio for their maturity, and expressed confidence in the linebacker group ahead of tackling the Miners next weekend. He’s particularly confident in himself, too, and his ability regardless of which position he ends up playing.
“I think that playing under Venables and playing under this defensive scheme is gonna really allow me to show a lot of things I can do,” White said. “So I'm as excited as I can be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.