OU football: Dillon Gabriel, Brayden Willis among Sooners captains for UTEP game

  • Updated
  • 0
Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during practice on Aug. 23.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma announced five captains Tuesday ahead of its season opener against Texas El Paso on Saturday.

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel and fifth-year senior tight end Brayden Willis were chosen to represent the Sooners' offense. Sixth-year senior defensive back Justin Broiles, fifth-year senior linebacker DaShaun White and senior linebacker David Ugwoegbu are OU's defensive captains.

Gabriel transferred to Oklahoma in January after amassing 8,037 passing yards and 70 touchdowns across three seasons at Central Florida. Willis made 18 starts last season and compiled 15 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

White started 12 games last season and made a career-high 66 tackles — five for loss. Ugwoegbu has played in every game the last three seasons and tallied 49 tackles in 2021. Broiles started nine games last year and made 55 tackles and two interceptions.

Sooners coach Brent Venables later announced on his Monday night radio show at Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q that the team will vote for new captains ahead of each game.

OU kicks off against the Miners at 2:30 pm Saturday (Fox) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Sports editor

Mason Young is OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior studying journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

