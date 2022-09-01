OU football: Sooners' Jaden Davis earns starting cornerback spot after consistent fall camp

Oklahoma senior Jaden Davis earned one of the starting cornerback positions ahead of the Sooners’ Week 1 contest against UTEP.
Davis, also named a starter at the beginning of the 2021 season, played in all 13 games but ended up making just six starts, contributing less as the season progressed. He finished the season with 25 total tackles and only two pass breakups.
The roster announcement surprised some who expected junior D.J. Graham, known for making a miraculous one-handed interception vs. Nebraska in 2021, to man one side of the secondary. However, OU coach Brent Venables was impressed with Davis’ play during fall camp and noted his consistency as a determining factor.
“I would just ask (people), who did they expect?” Venables said. “That’s the first thing I would say, Jaden, he's really consistent. He's playing confidently, tackles well and has been one of our most consistent players through fall camp.”
Under Venables and new defensive coordinator Ted Roof, Davis is looking to get his play back to where it was in 2019 when he emerged as a standout freshman within a struggling secondary. Roof said in addition to his stellar play on the field, Davis has shown some maturity and growth off the field, which helped him earn a starting spot.
“He has had a good camp, he's been very solid, very productive and is a physical tackler,” Roof said. “And he has shown some leadership, and so I've been proud of him and his camp. And again, I’m looking forward to watching him play.”
As an incoming four-star prospect and true freshman, Davis appeared in all 14 games, logged 33 tackles and made an interception against South Dakota. Following the highs of his freshman season, Davis took a bit of a step back in 2020, as he totaled just 11 tackles, but he showed flashes of potential by notching five pass breakups.
The arrival of co-defensive coordinator Jay Valai this offseason has added another layer to Davis’ development. Valai’s responsibilities are to coach pass defense, cornerbacks and nicklebacks.
The other starting cornerback for the Sooners is redshirt junior Woodi Washington, who came to Norman in Davis’ recruiting class. Washington has endured the ups and downs the last few years with Davis and has witnessed his growth.
“As far as Jaden goes, he’s been doing a great job,” Washington said. “And I think he’s going to continue to do well.”
As one of the older players on OU’s defense, Davis has become a leader and gained the respect of younger players, such as sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman. Stutsman admired Davis’ work during the offseason and saw parallels between them as they grew up just three hours apart in Florida.
“Jaden Davis, he's worked hard pretty much since the day he got here,” Stutsman said. “I mean, we're both from Florida so we know how that grind is, but he's a phenomenal player and I can't wait to see what he does out there. He's definitely been working his butt off and he deserves it.”
Davis has also earned offensive respect from junior wide receiver Marvin Mims, who has to go up against him every day in practice, and senses an underdog mentality that has helped him earn a starting spot.
“He's definitely a really polished corner,” Mims said. “He’s a smaller guy, but obviously, him being at the top of the depth chart, fighting back, fighting for a spot. It shows the resilience he has not only in him, but in his teammates too. We all believe in him, we trust him and just the way he’s responded to the past couple of years with what he’s been through, it’s been great.”
Fueled by his teammates’ belief in him, newfound consistency and his partner in the secondary, Davis is ready to show he belongs in the starting lineup by putting the last few years behind him and playing ball.
“He definitely had a consistent camp,” Washington said. “Obviously, freshman year he got off to a great start and then sophomore and junior year was kind of up and down with him but since then he’s been locked in and coach Valai, he’s been a great factor for us as well.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.