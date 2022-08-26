'Don't play to an opponent': Sooners' Brent Venables emphasizes introspection ahead of 1st game as OU coach

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables will appear in his 30th season-opener next Saturday, but only his first as a head coach.
As Venables continues to build the culture he envisions for OU, he has put an emphasis on how he expects it to prepare during game weeks. Ahead of the Sooners’ Week 1 matchup with the University of Texas El Paso on Sept. 3, he put his team through a mock game-week schedule.
“(How you prepare) is everything,” Venables said Thursday. “This game will punish you, expose you for what you do out here on the practice field. How you either do or don't sleep, how you eat, how you train, how you recover and how you handle yourself out in the community. It's all preparing, it's a year-round process.”
Luckily for OU, Venables, a longtime defensive coordinator with Oklahoma and Clemson, witnessed hall of fame coach Bob Stoops and two-time national champion Dabo Swinney go about their business on game days. He also discussed how he plans to execute game days during his weekly meeting with Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione.
Those plans, for now, don’t include a get-back coach for the fiery Venables. At Clemson, an assistant coach was designated to hold him back from stepping onto the field to avoid a penalty flag.
“We've not discussed get-back,” Venables said. “I seem to be in control of my role that I've had for a long time, I’ve never had a penalty, my guys play at a high level. And so that's got to stand for something right?”
While Venables’ main focus used to be on his defensive calls and players on just one side of the ball, the first-year head coach is learning how to juggle all areas of a football team.
From a head coaching role that includes managing a game, maintaining morale and working with special teams, to operational aspects like what the team does during halftime, it’s all going to be new for Venables. He said his team will rehearse gameday plans prior, but he won’t know what it’s truly like until it happens.
“At the end of the day, you’ve got a script, you’ve got to schedule and you try to be detailed and organized,” Venables said. “But, you’ve got to go through it too, until you do it's never the same. But, we'll do that like we've done everything else. We’ll try to get our guys to have a level of comfort, what to expect around the corner.”
OU’s season opener is also unique in that UTEP will already have a game under its belt once it takes on North Texas this Saturday.
Venables wouldn’t say whether he feels like it gives the Sooners an advantage. Either way, he’s more focused on making sure his players are locked in and prepared.
“For us, we're going to worry about us and how we will get ready,” Venables said. “We’ll use their game as an additional resource, no question about it. But they've been preparing for this moment too. We want our guys to focus on Oklahoma and the man in the mirror but it's always important that you respect the motivation and mindset of your opponent.
“We're going to get a game seven mentality from everybody we play. When we play somebody they hate Oklahoma… Whatever is on film, there is going to be another level when they play Oklahoma.”
Venables will always prioritize how his players are getting ready to play, more than who they’re playing. He has preached to them and his coaching staff about focusing on the little things, so they’re prepared for whatever awaits them during a game.
“Don't play to an opponent,” Venables said. “Play, prepare, practice, work, think, drink and sleep to a standard.”
