OU football: Predictions for No. 9 Sooners' season opener vs. UTEP

No. 9 Oklahoma opens its 2022 season and the Brent Venables era against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Norman.
Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel will make his Sooners debut in coordinator Jeff Lebby’s offense while Venables and Ted Roof’s defense will look to slow the Miners and quarterback Gavin Hardison.
Here are game predictions from the Daily’s OU football beat writers:
Mason Young, sports editor: Sooners 51, UTEP 13
Everything matters.
That’s the mantra Venables has continued to preach since becoming OU’s head coach in December, replacing Lincoln Riley and opening a new age of football in Norman.
Venables has already said he expects his team not to play to an opponent, so though UTEP is rather lowly, I expect the Sooners to more than cover the 30-point spread.
If everything goes according to plan — it ought to against a team that made a plethora of mistakes in its season opener against North Texas — OU will set the tone for how it’ll operate in the years to come under Venables.
Gabriel and Lebby love to take shots and challenge the opposing defense, so expect them to throw downfield early and often while rolling with a speedy tempo.
Eric Gray and Marcus Major will have their chances in the run game, and this feels like a contest where any of Marvin Mims, Theo Wease or Jalil Farooq could surpass 100 yards receiving
On defense, Billy Bowman’s evolution has been raved about perhaps more than any other player’s offseason growth. I expect him to deliver a big hit or notch an interception in this contest.
I’m also excited to see DaShaun White and Justin Harrington at the Cheetah position, and if David Ugwoegbu has improved at middle linebacker in the offseason.
Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor: Sooners 45, UTEP 13
The last time Oklahoma had a left-handed quarterback under center, it also opened its season against UTEP.
That 2000 team ended up as undefeated national champions with Josh Heupel, a lefty, leading the offense. Although I’m not sure whether Gabriel, a fellow lefty, and OU can live up to those standards, I am predicting a similar outcome against the Miners.
In 2000, the Sooners defeated UTEP 55-14 in Norman. In 2022, I’m predicting Oklahoma to beat UTEP 45-13.
I have Gabriel kicking off his OU career with a solid showing, with over 250 passing yards and three total touchdowns — just like Heupel did — before being removed midway through the third quarter. Behind Gabriel, I’m predicting Gray to rack up over 100 total yards of offense, and Marcus Major to garner at least 14 carries.
And then, Mims will finally become the featured receiver Sooners fans have wanted for two seasons now, leading the team in catches on Saturday with at least a touchdown.
On the defensive side, I’m predicting two turnovers, an interception by Key Lawrence, and a fumble recovery by Reggie Grimes.
This should be a fun game, and some interesting storylines should come out of it. My eyes will be on Venables and how he interacts on the sidelines.
Will the decision to not have a “get-back” coach come back to bite? All jokes, but let's play some football.
Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor: Sooners 55, UTEP 17
Football is finally here.
In Oklahoma’s season opener a year ago, it was a 31-point favorite over Tulane and remember how that turned out? The Sooners led 37-14 at halftime before both the offense and defense collapsed in the second half, and barely escaped with a 40-35 victory.
OU opens 2022 as a 30.5-point favorite over UTEP and is hoping history doesn’t repeat itself.
Spoiler alert: It won’t.
I expect Lebby’s high-tempo offense to get the ball rolling early against the Miners’ defense. Gabriel will shine in his debut in the crimson and cream, and perhaps we’ll see backup Davis Beville later on. Also, it shouldn’t be hard for Mims to touch 100 receiving yards and find the endzone multiple times.
However, the position group I’m keeping my eyes on the most Saturday is the running backs. Gray should get the bulk of the carries but keep an eye on Major, who played in just six games last season due to being ineligible. I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a breakout season and earns more carries later in the year.
As far as defense goes, I’m intrigued to see the Cheetah position. Not only to see White’s development in Venables and Roof’s system, but Harrington, who coaches and players have raved about.
This game shouldn’t be close and Venables should cruise to his first career victory as head coach in Norman. Keyword: shouldn’t.
