'One day at a time': OU football's Justin Broiles focused on present with Sooners ahead of 6th season

Justin Broiles is approaching the beginning of fall practice the same way he has the last five seasons.
Concentrating on the present has allowed him to immerse in the moment and not skip steps, something new coach Brent Venables preaches. Broiles has been here before and has a sense of urgency and confidence that shows his readiness to take his game to the next level.
While Broiles, a redshirt fifth-year defensive back, is entering his sixth season at Oklahoma, he has yet to experience a training camp with this staff.
“It’s going to be demanding, it’s going to be competitive,” Broiles said about what he expects practice to be like. “It’s going to be a mentality of it’s never good enough and that’s cool, that’s fun.”
The Oklahoma City native, who hails from John Marshall High School, lives for competition. Regardless of if he is beating sophomore defensive back Billy Bowman in a Madden NFL video game off the field or pushing teammates to be better on the field during summer workouts.
Broiles will need that fierce edge when camp commences Friday. OU’s new co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Jay Valai, who coached defensive backs at Alabama last season, said he expects a lot of competition at the position.
The Sooners brought back 13 players, with redshirt junior Woodi Washington expected to be a leader in the secondary, three transfers who could compete for jobs and five talented freshmen from the class of 2022, including four-star Gentry Williams, the consensus No. 1 recruit in Oklahoma.
“What you do in the dark comes to light,” Valai said. “If you’re working hard, putting extra work in, whether it’s hit mobility, footwork, watching film or going over your plays all those things come together. Best man is going to play.”
Broiles has had his fair share of ups and downs during his long career at OU. He allowed three touchdowns in the College Football Playoff Semifinal against LSU in 2019 and missed the last five games of the 2020 season with an injury. Last season, however, he showed flashes of potential and even took over the starting nickel job midway through the year.
Just like he’s not focused on the past, he’s also not focusing on the future. Broiles knows the work he has put in has prepared him for what awaits down the road.
“One day at a time, one step at a time,” Broiles said. “How can I get better today? Because if I focus on tomorrow, I’ll miss everything I need to have today. We’re not going to win a national championship thinking about it, no, what can we do today? What are the things we can tangibly do today that are going to help us reach that (goal)?”
New defensive coordinator Ted Roof said he was impressed with what he saw from Broiles in the spring and that he brings a unique skill set to the table.
“You look at Justin Broiles, who’s like a swiss army knife,” Roof said. “He’s played enough football to where he can play it all back there (in the secondary).”
The journeyman Broiles is one of two players left from the Sooners’ 2017 Rose Bowl team with long snapper Kasey Kelleher. He compared his slow burn experience at OU to cooking and acknowledges some lessons take longer to learn.
Whatever his future entails after his last dance at Oklahoma, one thing is clear – Broiles is ready to go out with a bang in 2022.
“My mom always told me once you start something, you finish it,” Broiles said. “I understand what I want out of this thing, I understand what I want out of this game called football.
“Some people have microwave blessings… I happen to have a crock-pot.”
