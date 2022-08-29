OU football: Sooners release depth chart for UTEP game — Jaden Davis starts at corner, Davis Beville backup QB

Oklahoma released a week one depth chart Monday ahead of its matchup with Texas El Paso on Saturday.
Game one depth chart ⤵️ #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/bc36Cbi9hg— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 29, 2022
In front of starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the Sooners’ starting offensive line consists of Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris at left tackle and right tackle, respectively, and McKade Mettauer, Andrew Raym and Chris Murray at left guard, center and right guard, respectively.
The depth chart also lists senior Eric Gray as the starting running back, with redshirt junior Marcus Major as his backup. Marvin Mims starts at slot receiver with Jalil Farooq and Theo Wease on the outside, along with sixth-year senior Brayden Willis at tight end.
One of the premier position battles of the fall centered on who would be Gabriel’s backup, and the chart lists Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville as the No. 2 passer.
As expected, Reggie Grimes and Ethan Downs are listed as the Sooners’ starters at defensive end. Tulane transfer Jeffery Johnson and Isaiah Coe are listed as co-starters at nose tackle, while Jordan Kelley and Jalen Redmond are co-starters at the other defensive tackle spot.
David Ugwoegbu and Danny Stutsman are poised to start at middle and weakside linebacker, respectively, while DaShaun White mans the strongside Cheetah position with Justin Harrington as his backup.
Billy Bowman gets the starting nod at strong safety, while at free safety Key Lawrence and Justin Broiles are co-starters. At cornerback, Jaden Davis will start alongside Woodi Washington, while D.J. Graham is listed as a backup.
The depth chart also lists Zach Schmit as the starting kicker, along with Michael Turk at punter. A combination of three players — Bowman, Major and Farooq — will handle kick returns, whereas Mims, Gray and Arizona State transfer receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton will be the punt returners.
The Sooners and miners kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Fox) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
