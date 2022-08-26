OU football: Sooners freshman duo Jayden Gibson, Nic Anderson aiming to contribute in year 1

Oklahoma’s passing attack is headlined by solidified receivers like Marvin Mims, Theo Wease and Drake Stoops, but two freshmen are making large strides.
Jayden Gibson and Nic Anderson, both four-star recruits, per 247Sports’ Composite rankings, were early-enrollees last spring. Their performances during fall camp have positioned them to be likely contributors for the Sooners this season.
“They both made incredibly competitive plays all fall camp.” OU head coach Brent Venables said Thursday. “… A lot of times for young players, they don’t have the functional strength. (But) these guys are mature beyond their years that way.
“With Jayden, it’s with his attitude, his mindset. He’s skinny, he’s all get-out, but he thinks he’s like 240 (pounds). With Nic, he’s naturally got a great, strong build to him, and a natural pass catcher (and) route runner. Really excited to see both those guys. They’re gonna play a major part in what we’re doing.”
me and my boy gone be da coldest duo in the country mark my words 🖤 @nicanderson04 pic.twitter.com/PMBpkHw0Fs— Jayden Gibson (@TheJaydenGibson) June 14, 2022
Gibson and Anderson stand 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-4, respectively and Venables noted their frames being ahead of their age. Those traits can only help each of them as they prepare for their first collegiate game against University of Texas El Paso on Sept. 3.
Fifth-year senior linebacker DaShaun White, who’s been working at the Cheetah position after starting 36 career games at inside linebacker, has noticed Gibson and Anderson’s unique ability in practice.
When the offense approaches the red zone during practice, White yells out, ‘The ball’s going to (Gibson). It’s not a secret.’
Gibson, a Winter Garden, Florida, native, isn’t shy of making highlight plays. During Oklahoma’s spring game in April, he caught a 95-yard touchdown pass from fellow freshman Nick Evers. He also came down with a one-handed catch during one of OU’s scrimmages inside Gaylord-Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Come for the @TheJaydenGibson one-handed catch, stay for the @Billy2Bowman one-handed INT.#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/GnxUE8nh1y— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 20, 2022
According to White, Anderson, the little brother of former Sooners standout running back Rodney Anderson, has made similar plays.
“They’re big and fast, bro,” White said with a laugh. “Big, fast with big hands (and) long. I mean, everyone has seen Jayden’s one-handed catch in the scrimmage. That’s not the first time he has done that.
“Both of them are so dynamic. They play a lot alike, but they’re also both so different. I feel like Nic is fast, he can take the top off and kind of run under a ball. And then Jayden is fast, and nobody’s going to jump up there with him.”
Oklahoma senior running back Eric Gray remembers being a freshman and the difficulties that come with adjusting to a new environment.
But according to Gray, the freshmen receiver duo hasn’t struggled at all.
“I remember coming in as a freshman, and it’s different changing from a high school offense to a college offense,” Gray said. “But I think those guys have done a great job of adjusting. And now that we got school, I think they’ve done a great job of adjusting to the offense and playing at a high level.”
In the spring, Anderson suffered an undisclosed injury that forced him to wear a cast on his hand and miss the spring game. Now, according to Venables, he has been dealing with a hamstring injury, although he expects Anderson to be ready to battle the Miners.
Gibson and Anderson will compete for snaps with the likes of Arizona State transfer LV Bunkley-Shelton, Missouri transfer J.J. Hester, and veterans Brian Darby and Tre West. They will also aim to push target favorites Mims, Wease, Stoops and sophomore Jalil Farooq.
Starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who received an early opportunity of his own as a freshman at Central Florida, loves the competitiveness within the receivers room.
“I think every one of our guys knows that (they can) kind of put themselves in a position, that, during this fall camp, they can go out there and compete at a high level,'' he said. “I’m big on opportunities. I know any guy that gets their opportunity, I know they’ll seize the moment and play to the best of their ability.”
As the 2022 season progresses, Sooner nation will watch as the freshmen duo either pushes for considerable playing time, or grow for the future. Their teammates already believe in what they will be able to accomplish in the years to come.
“They’re gonna be good,” White said. “They’re gonna be a massive duo, I feel like everyone knows that already.”
